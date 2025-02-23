Blind man fatally run over by train after accidentally falling on LRT tracks in M’sia

Visually impaired man fatally run over by LRT train after losing balance & falling on tracks

A blind man in Malaysia tragically lost his life after falling onto the tracks and being run over by a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train at Titiwangsa station on the morning of Saturday (22 Feb).

According to Fire and Rescue Operation Commander PBK I KUP Fadil Hesam Mohd, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 8.38am reporting a body on the railway tracks.

Firefighters from the Sentul Fire Station and the Titiwangsa Fire Assistance Unit were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Health Ministry personnel later confirmed that the victim had died on-site.

Man falls on tracks after losing balance

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim that the victim may have lost his balance and fell onto the railway tracks before being struck by an oncoming train, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Authorities believe the train operator was unaware of the fall. Emergency responders worked to recover the body while ensuring safety protocols were followed.

In a statement to the press, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed that the incident occurred at 7.45am and involved an LRT passenger.

LRT services temporarily halted, monitoring to be enhanced

Emergency response teams, including the Fire and Rescue Department, police, and Kuala Lumpur Hospital personnel, arrived at the scene at 8.27am.

The victim’s remains were later sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for an autopsy.

Train services, which were temporarily halted at PWTC, Titiwangsa, and Sentul stations, resumed at 11.00am, leading to the discontinuation of the temporary shuttle bus service arranged after the incident.

Rapid Rail assured full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation and pledged to enhance monitoring at stations.

“We sincerely apologise to all passengers affected by the incident and the travel delays this morning,” the statement, posted on Rapid KL’s Facebook page, read.

