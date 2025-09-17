Illegal car plate flipping devices to help motorists evade law sold in M’sia

Car plate flipping device sold online in Malaysia

Safety experts in Malaysia are sounding the alarm over car plate flipping devices being sold online.

The gadgets, which allow drivers to hide or alter their vehicle plates with the push of a button, may sound like something out of a movie. But experts stress they are anything but harmless.

Listed on e-commerce platform in Malaysia from S$46

A cursory search by MS News found such devices sold for between RM150 (S$46) and RM320 (S$98) on Malaysian e-commerce platforms.

The listings state that the items are shipped from Mainland China.

There are two types of these devices — one uses a built-in motor to rotate the car plates on demand, while the other uses a shutter to conceal the original car plate completely.

Similar devices were also found on an e-commerce platform in Singapore. MS News has reached out to the platform in question and the Land Transport Authority for more information.

Expert say they’re designed to ‘conceal’ driver’s identity

Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua from Universiti Putra Malaysia told The Star that the devices are mainly used to “evade identification by traffic enforcement systems”.

“They are designed to conceal a driver’s identity and evade responsibility,” he said. The device also undermines traffic enforcement systems such as speed cameras, red-light detectors, and toll regimes.

He warned that such devices could:

Increase cases of reckless driving, as well as accidents

Obstruct investigations into serious crimes

Undermine public confidence in road safety rules

He said that some people may buy them out of novelty. But their main purpose is “to evade accountability when driving”.

Safety experts call for clampdown

Transport consultant Wan Agyl Wan Hassan agreed that outlawing the devices is not enough — stopping online sales is key.

Wan Agyl stressed that the real issue isn’t policy — such devices are already prohibited under Malaysian law. Rather, the concern lies in how criminals might exploit them.

Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri explained the penalties.

He said motorists caught with such devi­ces installed on their vehicles can face stern action under the Road Transport Act, The Star reported.

Convicted offenders face jail time of up to a year, a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,530), or both.

“We will impound any vehicle found with such a device fitted. The owner will also be issued a fine and face court action in accordance with the law.”

