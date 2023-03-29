Car Accidentally Reverses Into Gravestone In M’sia, Tomb Occupant’s Family Decides Not To Take Action

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Accidentally Reverses Into Gravestone In Malaysia During Qing Ming

The Qing Ming Festival officially falls on 5 April this year, but people have already started cleaning their families’ tombstones as per tradition.

However, this year’s rituals took an unexpected turn for one person in Malaysia when they accidentally reversed their car into a gravestone.

Miraculously, the gravestone did not sustain much damage and appeared to be largely intact.

As such, the family members of the tomb occupant have decided to not pursue further action.

Car accidentally slides downhill & reverses into gravestone

The incident took place last Sunday (26 Mar) at a cemetery in Perak, Malaysia.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the driver had been trying to reverse their car. Unfortunately, it ended up sliding downhill and hit a gravestone.

In a video that was shared on Facebook, the back of the car appeared to be badly dented in the accident.

The bumper also seemed to have popped out from the car’s hood, suggesting that the impact was rather severe.

The gravestone, on the other hand, seemed structurally intact and barely damaged.

Tomb occupant’s family decides not to take action

Zhan Sheng Cong (transliterated from Mandarin), president of the Teluk Intan Hokkien Association, confirmed the gravestone accident.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, he shared that the tomb occupant’s family members had inspected the gravestone after the incident occurred.

Upon finding that there was not much damage done, they decided to be magnanimous about it and not pursue any further action.

Mr Zhan also hoped that other tomb sweepers will take extra care when visiting the cemetery and look out for their own safety as well as that of others.

