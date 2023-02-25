Crowds Expected At S’pore Cemeteries & Columbaria During Qing Ming Festival, Avoid Weekend Visits

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NEA Expects Crowds At Singapore Cemeteries & Columbaria During Qing Ming

As the Qing Ming Festival approaches in April, many families will likely be paying their respects during this period.

In anticipation of the event, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has urged members of the public to avoid visiting cemeteries and columbaria on certain days when large crowds are expected.

These include the actual day of the Qing Ming Festival, Good Friday (7 Apr), as well as weekends from 18 Mar to 16 Apr.

Public advised to visit on non-peak days during Qing Ming

In an advisory on Thursday (23 Feb), NEA said that they’re expecting “large crowds” at Government-managed cemeteries and columbaria during Qing Ming this year. These include:

Choa Chu Kang Cemetery

Choa Chu Kang Columbarium

Mandai Columbarium

Yishun Columbarium

This is especially the case during the following periods:

Qing Ming Festival (5 Apr)

Good Friday (7 Apr)

Weekends from 18 Mar to 16 Apr

As such, NEA advises members of the public to avoid visiting during the above dates if possible.

To better manage the crowd situation, NEA will be implementing crowd control during this period.

Additionally, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium, Yishun Columbarium, and Choa Chu Kang Cemetary will open 24 hours daily from 18 Mar to 16 Apr.

However, the Garden of Peace, NEA’s Inland Ash Scattering Garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, will be closed for visiting on Qing Ming Festival, Good Friday, and the month-long period from 18 Mar to 16 Apr.

During this window, only applicants with an approved booking for inland ash scattering can enter.

Drivers must make e-appointments to park

NEA will also be implementing traffic management controls at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai Columbaria.

For the entire period from 18 Mar to 16 Apr, visitors must secure an e-appointment booking in order to park at Mandai Columbarium.

Choa Chu Kang Columbarium will also be implementing a similar system, albeit on fewer dates:

All weekends from 18 Mar to 16 Apr

Qing Ming Festival (5 Apr)

Good Friday (7 Apr)

Time slots will come in the form of 2-hour blocks from 6am and will be available for booking from 10am on 6 Mar, via the following link.

Drivers without a valid e-appointment will not be allowed to enter and park at the premises on the stipulated dates.

Visitors urged to take public transport or shuttle buses

To minimise congestion at the premises, NEA advises visitors to take shuttle buses available for the facilities at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai on peak visiting days.

Here are the details on the shuttle bus services:

Alternatively, visitors can get to the destinations via public transport.

As for those getting there via taxis and private hire vehicles, NEA says there will be designated drop-off and pick-up points to facilitate the alighting and boarding process.

Members of the public are also advised to check the traffic conditions at both facilities prior to their visits. They may do so via NEA’s website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.