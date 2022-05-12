3-Car Sandwich Blocks Road In Kovan After Accident, Scene Amuses The Internet

3-Car Sandwich Blocks Road In Kovan On 11 May

Most drivers in Singapore will understand the frustration whenever they come across motorists who switch between lanes without signalling.

This bad habit came to light again when the driver of a silver BMW changed lanes abruptly while driving in Kovan.

The driver’s sudden decision caused an oncoming car to swipe the BMW by its sides, sandwiching it between two vehicles.

Netizens were amused by the awkward position the cars ended up in, with some users calling it karma for his poor driving habit.

3-car sandwich caused by collision in Kovan

On Wednesday (11 May) night, a video was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page showing the traffic accident.

In the short clip, a grey Honda was seen on the right-most lane, stationed idly along Hougang Avenue 1.

As a stream of cars trudged along the adjacent lane, a silver BMW started inching outwards.

Presumably seeing a gap along the adjacent lane, the BMW started overtaking the Honda but without signalling.

The driver of an oncoming white Toyota was evidently not ready for the sudden lane switch and bumped the silver BMW on the sides.

Normally, when it comes to rear-end collisions, the wrongdoer would end up behind the victim. In this case, however, the white Toyota continued moving and eventually stopped beside the silver BMW.

Now trapped between cars, the silver BMW sat awkwardly as the other cars followed suit.

Although the silver BMW tried to worm itself out of the sticky situation, the car seems to be stuck.

The video ends with the driver of the grey Honda stepping out of his vehicle.

Internet cracks jokes at the BMW’s expense

The internet took to town in the comments section, cracking joke after joke about the awkward position the cars found themselves in.

With no way to exit their vehicle through the side doors, one netizen joked that the BMW driver would have to come out from the boot.

The ‘sandwich situation’ the drivers found themselves in amused this netizen who wondered how they could possibly “come out settle”.

As with any accident, this netizen reminded others to try their luck at this weekend’s lottery with the car plate numbers.

A look behind the shoulder could’ve prevented collision

Although hilarious, the scene could be easily avoided if the driver practised good road behaviour.

And even if they didn’t signal, a quick glance at the side mirrors would’ve likely been enough to prevent the collision.

Hopefully, this incident is a reminder to all drivers to be more vigilant on the roads.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.