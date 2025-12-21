Car gets t-boned at Ang Mo Kio after driver attempts turn against oncoming traffic

Car t-bones another car attempting to turn in Ang Mo Kio, netizens slam turning vehicle’s driver

A car was T-boned at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 after its driver attempted to make a right turn despite oncoming traffic having the right of way.

Both drivers and a passenger managed to exit their vehicles seemingly unharmed after the impact.

A video of the crash, which allegedly happened on 18 Dec at 10.25am, was uploaded to the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on the same day.

Dashcam captures moment of impact at junction

Dashcam footage shows the camcar travelling behind the vehicle that eventually struck the turning car.

After turning onto Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, the vehicle ahead overtakes a truck and proceeds towards a junction.

The car briefly pulls ahead, driving almost out of the camcar’s view.

As the camcar catches up, the car in front continues straight through an incoming junction.

At the same moment, another vehicle attempts a right turn across its path.

The oncoming car collides with the turning vehicle’s side, resulting in a T-bone impact.

Following the collision, the camcar slows to a stop behind the crash scene.

Both drivers are seen exiting their vehicles.

The passenger of the first vehicle is also seen alighting.

The video ends shortly after.

Netizens mostly blame driver making right turn

Online reactions largely sided with the car that was travelling straight, with many pointing out that it had the right of way.

Several netizens questioned why the driver attempted the right turn in the first place, calling it unnecessary and risky.

A smaller number of commenters urged all motorists to exercise greater caution at junctions, regardless of who has the right of way.

