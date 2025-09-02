Driver goes against traffic to overtake vehicles on Upper Changi Road, crashes into truck

Car swerves into oncoming truck on Upper Changi Road, driver trapped in car

A road traffic accident along Upper Changi Road on Monday (1 Sept) left a driver trapped in his seat after colliding head-on with a truck.

The collision occurred at 10am that morning and was caught on a dashcam footage shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

The clip begins with a white car travelling on the left lane of a two-lane road.

The driver then signalled right, apparently intending to overtake.

But instead of keeping within the lane, the car crossed a continuous white line and veered straight into the path of a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The two vehicles collided head-on. Rain can be seen falling in the video, which may have contributed to the accident.

Car identified as belonging to ST Engineering

In a separate TikTok video taken after the crash, the white car was seen bearing the logo of public technology and engineering firm ST Engineering.

The impact of the collision left the front of the car completely smashed, with the hood flattened under the front of the truck

Driver trapped in vehicle, freed by SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.05am.

The 26-year-old driver was pinned in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Both he and his 60-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The police told MS News that the 26-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to ST Engineering for comments.

Also read: Multi-vehicle collision on PIE involving lorry, minibus, & car sends 1 to hospital