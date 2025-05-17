Former MP Carrie Tan proposes to partner with surprise song on GE2025 Day 4

Ex-MP Carrie Tan proposes to long-time partner during GE2025

While many were focused on campaign trails and political speeches during Day 4 of Singapore’s General Election, former Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Carrie Tan had other plans — and they had nothing to do with ballots.

In a heartfelt moment at The Singing Loft’s first recital on 26 April, the former political candidate turned vocal student got down on one knee to propose to her partner of seven years, Kevin Teo.

“Sorry PM Wong,” she joked in the Facebook post caption, noting the timing clash with the election.

“I planned this before you announced the writ!”

The couple’s special moment unfolded in front of a live audience, who first watched Ms Tan perform a song about growing old with a loved one.

“Fifty years from now, I’ll still hold you dear… even when you too have silvered hair, you’ll still call me your girl,” she sang.

Feminist twist to the question

After proposing, Ms Tan explained the inspiration behind the gesture: “When we first started dating, he said, ‘Eh, you’re a feminist right? So I think you should be the one proposing to me.'”

“Well, it’s been about seven years and I think I’m very comfortable,” she said.

Ms Tan added that they had agreed to get married beforehand, but she decided to pop the question “for memories’ sake”.

Carrie Tan: From Member of Parliament to songbird

Ms Tan previously stood in Nee Soon GRC under the governing People’s Action Party (PAP) banner during the 2020 General Election.

She did not stand in 2025 Singaporean general election, and was replaced by Goh Hanyan.

Since then, she’s shifted focus to creative pursuits, often sharing about her singing journey on social media.

Ms Tan could not resist acknowledging the overlap with the general election.

“Skipped off on Day 4 of GE for another very serious business,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully I wasn’t gonna run for elections!”

As her partner accepted the proposal, applause filled the room. “Thank you for being here for us,” she told the crowd.

