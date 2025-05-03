Couple ties the knot on Polling Day, shows up to vote in wedding attire

Couple ties the knot on Polling Day, calls it ‘very memorable’

Polling Day has arrived, with Singaporeans heading to their designated stations to cast their votes in the 2025 general election (GE2025).

For most, it’s a day to decide the future direction of the nation — but for one couple, it also marked a deeply personal milestone.

Dr Zatarie Hoe and Regina Chia officially tied the knot, celebrating not only their wedding but also their part in electing leaders for Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

‘A very huat day’ for the couple

Speaking to MS News, the couple — dressed in traditional Chinese wedding attire — made sure to fulfil their civic duty by heading to the polling station before celebrating their union.

Despite the surprise of having their wedding fall on Polling Day, Dr Hoe, who had planned the event a year in advance, took it in stride, calling it a “very huat day”.

“I don’t think we’re the only couple getting married today,” the 28-year-old said with a smile.

However, the healthcare professional admitted that the overlap brought some logistical challenges.

“It was a bit of a challenge with manpower,” he explained, noting that the groomsmen and bridesmaids also had to find time to vote.

Bride’s cousin has to miss the wedding

One family member who won’t be able to make it to the ceremony is the bride’s cousin, a volunteer at one of the polling stations.

“He tried to request an exemption, but I think it wasn’t possible,” Mrs Hoe, 26, shared.

Dr Hoe acknowledged the unavoidable situation, saying: “It’s a circumstance we couldn’t prevent.”

When asked what made him more nervous — reciting his vows or awaiting the election results — Dr Hoe cheekily responded: “I’m more excited to see how she reacts to my vows.”

As for the results, he cryptically stated that he has “a rough idea of how things might go”.

Couple plans to tell children: ‘Our wedding was on Polling Day’

As second-time voters, the couple said this event will always be etched in their memories.

“For many, Polling Day is just another public holiday and a chance to make their voices heard,” Dr Hoe said.

But for him and Mrs Hoe, GE2025 is “a very special one”.

“Next time, we’ll tell our children that our wedding was on Polling Day,” he added. “I think they’ll be very surprised.”

Fortunately, the overlap didn’t affect the ceremony itself.

“Our banquet manager was quite accommodating,” said the bride, with Dr Hoe explaining that holding it in the evening helped avoid potential scheduling issues.

First-time voter says she’s ‘excited’ to cast her vote

Ms Tahirah, a 22-year-old student, told MS News that this was her first time voting, and she was “excited” about the experience.

“I get to choose who can be a part of Parliament,” she said.

Ms Tahirah shared that the voting process was “very straightforward”, with volunteers helping guide voters to their designated areas.

As expected, GE2025 sparked a flood of campaign messages across social media.

Since it was her first time voting, Ms Tahirah felt the need to educate herself more than before.

“I had to learn more about the other parties. All this learning actually changed who I wanted to vote for,” she revealed, adding that “seeing Singaporeans come together and discuss it openly is quite interesting to see.”

An elderly voter, who has cast his ballot in every election since Singapore’s independence, told MS News that GE2025 felt especially exciting, with the different political parties really bringing the heat.

Reflecting on his experience at the first day’s rally, he noted it was exactly what he had expected, with parties “attacking” their opponents.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Yrika Chan.