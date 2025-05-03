‘Quite helpful with the elderly’: Dr Paul Tambyah praises efficiency at Nanyang Primary School polling station

Dr Paul Tambyah & Christopher de Souza spotted at polling station at Nanyang Primary School

Today (3 May), Singaporeans head to the polls for the 2025 general election (GE2025), with key political figures among those casting their votes.

The polling station at Nanyang Primary School for Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC) saw two political candidates on the morning of Polling Day.

Dr Paul Tambyah, the chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), arrived at Nanyang Primary School at around 10am.

He is running as a solo candidate for Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC).

At about 10.35am, the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Christopher de Souza, was also spotted entering the polling station to cast his vote.

Dr Paul Tambyah praises efficiency at polling station

After casting his vote, Dr Tambyah briefly spoke with MS News about his experience.

He shared that he hadn’t had much opportunity to vote due to uncontested walkovers in previous elections in the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

In the 2011 General Election (GE), his area was absorbed into Tanjong Pagar GRC, which also resulted in a walkover.

“I’ve voted very, very infrequently,” Dr Tambyah chuckled. “At my ripe old age, you can count on one hand the number of times I’ve voted.”

Asked about his experience this time, he said it was “good” and praised the staff at Nanyang Primary School for being “very efficient”.

He also noted that the staff were “quite helpful with the elderly”, specifically mentioning how they assisted his mother during the previous election at St Margaret’s School.

“They gave her priority and made it easy (for her) to transition,” he added.

‘More like entertainment’: Voters highlight rallies & social media content this GE

A couple of voters leaving the polling station stopped to share their thoughts with MS News.

One voter, who was casting his fourth ballot in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, noted the consistent presence of Mr de Souza in the area.

He mentioned that the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) comes around “quite regularly”, adding that he had seen him on his walkabouts two or three times.

The MP had even visited his family for a chat.

Though the voter hadn’t attended any physical rallies this GE, he described the process as “interesting” and pointed out the “good coverage” of the campaigns, particularly on social media.

“You see more snippets, which is more like entertainment, actually,” he quipped.

A second-time voter echoed similar thoughts.

She described this GE as “pretty exciting” and noted the presence of a different opposition party contesting in the area.

Rather than attending rallies in person, she followed the GE content through social media platforms.

“I think (the campaigns) are really cool,” she said. “I’m also trying to be more aware that (social media) isn’t always representative.”

While she recognised that the turnout and outcome of the GE might not reflect online perceptions, she expressed curiosity and excitement about the election results.

