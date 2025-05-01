MS Explains: Is your vote really secret & can it be traced back to you?

MS Explains: Is your vote secret, and what happens after?

This piece is part of MS Explains, a segment where we provide clarity to common or key topics, making them easier to digest.

–

During every election, Singaporeans head to the polls with the expectation that their vote is both secure and secret. But what actually happens to your ballot after you cast it? And is your vote really secret?

Here’s how the Elections Department (ELD) ensures the integrity of the electoral process — from the moment you mark your ballot to its final resting place.

Yes, your vote is secret

Under Singapore law, every vote cast is secret unless a court orders otherwise.

While each ballot paper does carry a unique serial number, its purpose is purely administrative, to account for issued ballots and guard against fraud.

In regular circumstances, no one, not even election officials, can trace your vote back to you.

The only exception is if a court, acting on an election petition, determines that there is credible evidence of fraud and orders the votes to be traced.

Even then, the court must first determine that the alleged fraud could have impacted the election result.

This means that unless you’re involved in an extraordinary legal case, your vote remains confidential.

Before you vote: Sealing and safeguards

On polling day, election officials begin preparing for the vote well before 8am — which is when the stations are open to the public.

At each polling station, officials demonstrate to candidates and polling agents that all ballot boxes are completely empty.

Once confirmed, the boxes are sealed using tamper-proof seals.

This sealing process begins about 10 minutes before the polls officially open.

Candidates and their appointed polling agents are allowed to observe these preparations, ensuring transparency from the get-go.

After you vote: Ballot boxes locked & watched

Once voting ends at 8pm, the slits on the ballot boxes are sealed to prevent any further access.

Again, candidates and their polling agents can witness this final sealing.

They can also sign or place their own seals on the boxes, adding an extra layer of verification.

From there, the ballot boxes are transported to the counting centres under close supervision.

Candidates and agents may observe the transportation process, which helps ensure there’s no tampering or irregularity during the transfer.

Counting your vote: A transparent process

At the counting centres, the security checks continue. Before a single box is opened, officials invite candidates and their counting agents to inspect the ballot boxes once again.

This step confirms that:

All boxes are accounted for

No foreign boxes are present

All seals remain intact and not tampered with

Only after these checks are the boxes unsealed and the ballots poured out for counting. This sorting and tallying happen in full view of the candidates and their representatives.

Once the count is done, officials also show that each ballot box is empty, ensuring no ballots are left behind.

After results are announced: Ballots are locked away

Once the Returning Officer officially announces the election results, all ballot papers — along with other official documents used during the election — are placed into separate boxes and sealed.

This sealing, too, is done in front of candidates and counting agents, who are allowed to place their own seals on the containers.

These sealed boxes are then stored securely in the vault at the Supreme Court for six months.

After this period, assuming there are no legal challenges to the results, the ballot papers are destroyed.

What about the serial number?

Voters should expect their name and serial number to be called out at the polling station before receiving their ballot.

However, they need not worry as this is simply to allow observers, like polling agents, to verify that the correct person is receiving the correct ballot.

It is not to compromise voter secrecy.

Furthermore, your voter serial number is written on the ballot paper’s counterfoil, not on the actual ballot itself.

Again, the serial number is only a security feature to prevent fraud — not a means to actively track your vote.

This step allows for vote tracing only if a court petition deems it necessary due to suspected fraud that could have changed the election result.

Also read: MS Explains: How S’poreans can vote in GE2025 if they’re overseas, a step-by-step guide

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & gov.sg.