Cat May Need Blood Donation After Fall In Yew Tee, Owner Appeals For Help

Cat May Require Blood Donation After Falling From 7th Storey Window In Yew Tee

For pet owners, it’s understandably distressing when their beloved furkid suffers from a serious injury or life-threatening illness.

Unfortunately, such was the case for this woman, whose cat accidentally fell from a 7th-floor window in Yew Tee.

As her cat sustained severe injuries, a blood transfusion might be required. Thus, she is appealing for help to find suitable blood donors for the feline.

Cat discovered by a passer-by in Yew Tee

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday (10 Jan), a passer-by discovered the cat lying on the ground at an undisclosed location in Yew Tee.

The feline had apparently fallen from a height, they stated. In the photo, blood stains can be seen around its mouth and paws.

Speaking to MS News, Emily – the cat’s owner – said the passer-by found the cat at about 7.30am.

Her cat, who goes by the name Kiki, allegedly fell from a 7th-floor window.

Upon discovering the cat, the passer-by brought the feline to SPCA for initial treatment.

After learning about Kiki’s whereabouts, Emily apparently rushed her to a 24-hour emergency vet hospital nearby.

Owner seeking blood donation for cat

According to Emily, Kiki suffered bruising and bleeding from her lungs, as well as a collapsed lung. Besides the injuries to her respiratory system, the cat also sustained fractures to her front paw, left hind leg, and the roof of her mouth.

Additionally, Kiki’s red blood cells, protein levels, and blood pressure are also getting lower. In light of this, the vet apparently advised Emily to search for suitable cat blood donors early.

According to Emily, cats must meet the below requirements in order to donate blood:

Cannot be older than seven years old

Weigh at least 5kg

Must be fully vaccinated

Owners whose cats are eligible may contact Emily via her Facebook post here.

Hope Kiki recovers from her injuries soon

With her cat in such a pitiful condition, it must have been heartbreaking for Emily. Thankfully, the passer-by conveyed Kiki to the vet in time.

We hope Kiki will recover swiftly from her injuries and that Emily will be able to find her suitable blood donors soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Unsplash. Right image for illustration purposes only.