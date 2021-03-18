Bukit Batok Residents Embark On Overnight Search For Cat Stranded In Canal

Even without an umbrella in the rainy March weather, us humans can easily find shelter in nearby buildings. Animals like this poor cat in Bukit Batok, however, may not be as lucky.

Seemingly drenched from the downpour, it was spotted stranded in a canal which appeared too deep for it to climb out of.

With help from animal welfare authorities, concerned residents embarked on a rescue mission which went on for hours.

Apparently, the traumatised kitty evaded rescue twice. Unable to get it to safety, residents are calling on the public to keep a lookout for the feline as they continue the search.

Soaked cat seen stranded in Bukit Batok canal

Just yesterday (17 Mar), a post in the Facebook group ‘Lost and found pets in Singapore‘ alerted members to a ginger cat that looked to be in distress.

The sighting was reportedly at a canal along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4. The photos show a drenched cat caught in the canal’s rising water.

As rain kept falling, the feline appeared at a loss as to where it could go.

Cat evades rescue by SPCA

Eager to rescue the kitty in distress, resident Shana and several others embarked on a search mission.

Sharing the process on Facebook, she said that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) rendered assistance yesterday evening (17 Mar).

However, the trapping nets brought down by SPCA were allegedly too short to reach the base of the canal. Shana claimed that they also alarmed the cat, causing it to escape to another connected canal.

2 members of the public helped by entering the canal, but that unfortunately alarmed the traumatised feline further.

It then jumped into another drain leading towards Bukit Batok Driving Centre, covering a huge parameter of 4km.

Contractors from the National Parks Board (NParks) were later called to the scene, but they still couldn’t find the cat after an hour-long search.

MS News has reached out to both SPCA and NParks for comments.

Residents continued search till 5am

Refusing to give up, Shana and other residents pressed on with the search inside every covered drainage.

They did so by looking into almost every drainage grill with a torchlight.

However, despite searching till 5am, the enormous parameter simply left them with no kitty in sight.

They have left food trails in the process, and will continue looking for the cat.

Meanwhile, they urge the public, especially nearby residents, to keep a lookout for the traumatised kitty. Anyone who may have spotted the cat can contact the Shana here.

Hope the kitty can be found soon

It must’ve been terrifying for the poor cat to get drenched in a storm and lose its way.

We hope the rescuers will find the kitty soon, so they can bring it to safety, warmth, and comfort.

Hats off to the kind-hearted residents for their compassion. We wish them the best of luck in their search.

