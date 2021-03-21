Choa Chu Kang Crescent Cat Found With Infections & Ringworms

Cats are well-beloved by the community and fans enjoy how cute they can be. However, some cats are abandoned and found in a bad state, their owners having essentially left them for dead.

After getting an SOS call, a cat rescuer found the emaciated little one, which weighed only 1.8kg at the time.

Feline, as the cat rescuer is known as, named the cat Sofiy Leia and discovered several issues including diarrhoea and infection.

Some donors have kindly stepped forward to help out with her medical bills.

Cat abandoned at Choa Chu Kang Crescent

Feline told MS News that Sofiy Leia was found at Choa Chu Kang Crescent on 9 Mar, looking the worse for wear.

She showed not only signs of infection and a bad case of diarrhoea, but also a severe case of ringworms on her skin.

There were also scabs and lesions on her body.

Her state when found doesn’t make for easy viewing.

Nursed back to health

Over the next few weeks, Sofiy Leia received treatment for her ailments.

Thankfully, Feline reports that her condition has improved vastly since, and she’s able to eat.

She seemed to look happier as well, compared to the state when she was found — though she still needed time for her diarrhoea issues to resolve.

Her road to recovery is a long one, but appeared to be going well.

Donors contribute over $3,000 for medical treatments

Sofiy Leia’s case broke the hearts of many, given her emaciated state.

Some donors have thus taken it upon themselves to contribute to her hospitalisation, which Feline said will last months.

With their efforts, Feline has raised over $3,000, which she’s deposited into Sofiy Leia’s account at the vet.

However, the treatment that Sofiy Leia went through cannot be ignored, and Feline hopes that there’ll be more awareness on cases such as hers.

Worse, this isn’t even the first such case that Feline has encountered over the years.

Cases like Sofiy Leia’s difficult to witness

Such cases are truly difficult to witness and we urge pet owners to treat their pets responsibly.

If you’d like to contribute to Sofiy Leia’s journey to recovery, you can contact Feline on Facebook.

Kudos to rescuers like Feline who save abandoned cats and for going through what they do so that these cats can live.

A big thanks to donors as well for helping out in her recovery.

