Cat in China pushes S$5K gold bracelet into bin, owner unknowingly throws it away with garbage

Woman accidentally discards S$5K gold bracelet after mischievous cat pushes it into bin

A woman surnamed Wang (transliterated from Chinese) in Guilin, China, recently lost a gold bracelet worth about 30,000 yuan (S$5,389) after her pet cat accidentally pushed it into a trash bin.

According to Ms Wang, the incident occurred on Sunday (17 Aug) after she took off the bracelet and placed it on the coffee table while washing dishes.

Ms Wang discarded the rubbish without a second thought. It was only the following evening, nearly 18 hours later, that she remembered the bracelet.

After checking surveillance footage, she discovered that her cat had knocked it into the bin.

Item couldn’t be retrieved, as garbage sent to incineration plant

Ms Wang subsequently lodged a police report, but it turned out to be futile, as the trash had already been incinerated, according to Chinese news outlet New Tang Dynasty TV (NTDTV).

She was reportedly upset for several days after losing the bracelet.

Netizens said that the woman should keep valuable items out of cat’s reach

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the cat playing on a table in the living room.

The feline took interest in the gold bracelet and started pawing at it, flipping it back and forth.

The playful feline then somehow pushed the bracelet into the trash bin next to the table.

Netizens advise keeping valuables away from cats

Many netizens opined that it was the woman’s fault for not keeping the valuable item out of her cat’s reach.

One person commented that valuable items should be kept away from cats, adding that they are curious creatures that treat objects like toys.

“Fortunately, I neither have a cat nor a gold bracelet,” joked another netizen, lightheartedly implying that they would not end up in a similar predicament.

Also read: Woman in China loses 20g of gold bars at home, finds out toddler had thrown them away



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Litchi News on Weibo.