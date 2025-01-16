Cat in M’sia stays by its late owner’s wake daily, shows loyalty & gratitude for adoption

Adopted cat shows unwavering loyalty by attending late owner’s wake every day

A cat’s unwavering loyalty touched many hearts after it stayed by its late owner’s wake every day.

The Malaysian woman had adopted the cat years ago, and in gratitude, the devoted feline continued to honour her even after her passing.

Maggie Chong, the woman’s daughter, shared the heart-warming story on Facebook on 16 July 2024, but it recently gained renewed attention after Sin Chew Daily reported on it on Wednesday (15 January).

Ms Chong revealed that the cat, named Kino, had been found abandoned in a backyard, emaciated and frail.

Moved by compassion, the family decided to take the cat in and care for it lovingly.

Over time, Kino recovered and developed a deep bond with its owner.

Feline shared many tender moments with owner

“Every morning, when Mum woke up, Kino would greet her at the door,” Ms Chong recalled. “If Mum overslept, it would even knock on the door, as if trying to wake her up.”

Ms Chong fondly remembered how Kino loved to accompany her mother during afternoon naps.

She also recounted how the cat would always jump onto her mother’s bed, sometimes playfully disturbing her by tugging at her hair and keeping her awake.

Stays by owner’s wake, driven by deep loyalty

Years later, after Ms Chong’s mother passed away, Kino was reported to stay by the wake every day, honouring her with unwavering loyalty.

“For those who reject cats and dogs, take a look — often, they have more spirit and conscience than people do,” she remarked.

Her story quickly went viral, with hundreds of shares and many netizens moved by the cat’s devotion.

One netizen commented on the cat’s soulful nature, noting how it still knew how to accompany its owner, even in her absence.

Another netizen, moved by the cat’s loyalty, encouraged Ms Chong to continue caring for her mother’s beloved companion.

“Many times, people really don’t compare to cats and dogs,” he said, offering his condolences for her mother’s passing.

He also expressed hope that more people would show compassion and give animals the attention they deserve in the future.

