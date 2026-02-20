Cat rides bus in M’sia, ignores bus captain who asked about its destination

Cat caught riding bus, ignores bus driver’s question about its destination

Several netizens were left amused when a cat boarded a bus at a Malaysian university and meowed at the bus driver when asked about its destination.

In a Threads post by @hyena_15 on Sunday (15 Feb), the furry creature reportedly got on a bus at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Seeing the cat, the bus driver asked lightheartedly: “Hey, where are you going?”

In response, the cat meowed back and casually entered the bus.

Eventually, the driver opened the back door, and the Original Poster (OP) helped carry the cat off safely at the same stop.

“I know there are numerous cats in IIUM, but knowing how to get on a Rapid bus?” she wrote in surprise.

Shared another story about bus driver looking for his missing cat

In a separate Threads post, the OP shared another touching moment involving a night bus and a ginger cat.

According to her, the driver saw a ginger cat as the bus passed the university’s main gate, and he suddenly slammed on the brakes.

He exited the vehicle to check if it was his own pet, who had been missing for a week.

Unfortunately, it was not. Upon reentering the bus, the driver even showed her a photo of his cat on his phone.

Short trip around campus

In response to queries from MS News, Aina, who is a 30-year-old undergrad student at IIUM, said the incident occurred on the T200 UIA-LRT campus bus on Sunday (15 Feb) at around 3.52pm.

“This was my first time seeing a cat board a bus,” she told MS News, adding that cats in the vicinity are usually taken care of by university students and staff.

She recounted that the cat had stayed inside the bus for a while and tried to groom itself. When she saw the driver open the back door, Aina decided to carry it off.

The little creature did not resist and agreed to be carried away.

She then placed it at the same bus stop where she had boarded the vehicle, and it continued to groom itself there.

When asked if the driver was familiar with the feline, she said no, explaining that he was just joking and teasing the cat.

The cat was said to be staying near the female students’ hostel, Mahallah Nusaibah.

Netizens amused by feline’s actions

Many were left amused by the incident, with one jokingly asking if it paid the bus fare.

Another user asked if it was late for class.

One person mentioned that cats are smart enough to use escalators and elevators, too.

Featured image adapted from @hyena_15 on Threads and Google Maps.