Couple Brings Cat Along For Staycation At Amara Sanctuary Resort

Pets are more than just friends — they’re family. And when the family goes for a staycation, the pets, and in this case their cat, comes along too.

That’s what a Facebook user did when she brought her cat along for a staycation at Amara Sanctuary Resort at Sentosa.

In a Facebook post on the Cats & Kittens of Singapore Facebook page, she added that the hotel even provided a care package for the little fur baby.

Cat-friendly staycation at Amara Sanctuary Resort

On 3 May, Facebook user Becky shared that she had brought her British Shorthair cat along on a staycation at Amara Sanctuary Resort.

The hotel even provided a welcome package, the Meow Kit, consisting of a litter box, snacks, and a food bowl.

This is apparently part of Amara’s ‘Pampered Meows‘ promotion which comprises a 1-night stay in a Deluxe Room for 2 adults and 1 cat, along with the aforementioned amenities.

The room’s open windows offer a great view for a curious cat.

Unfamiliar places make anything interesting for your fur kid.

Your kitty might even discover that it’s not the only wildlife there.

Pets not allowed to visit public facilities

Even though the rooms are pet-friendly, pawrents unfortunately can’t bring their fur babies to public facilities such as the reception, the gym, the swimming pools, spa, and dining outlets.

If you’re afraid that your cat may feel lonely while you’re exploring the resort, consider bringing along another feline friend to keep it company at an extra $80 a night.

Note that no more than 2 cats are allowed during the stay.

Pets deserve the finer things in life too

Going on holidays or staycations as a pet owner is tougher than normal. You’ll have one mind on their well-being while you’re out enjoying yourself.

We’re happy to see that hotels are being more inclusive and allowing pet owners to bring their fur babies along as they unwind.

We’re sure most pet owners will not hesitate to splurge on their pets and all signs point to a win-win for everyone involved.

