Cat in US escapes from vet & runs nearly 5km to get home

Many felines do not appreciate trips to the vet, but one cat in the US was in such a rush to be done that it not only escaped its cage while under the influence of drugs but also ran nearly 5km to get home.

According to Fox News, George the cat took several days to finish the journey, but eventually returned to its owner’s loving hands.

Escaped clinic after getting neutered

What was initially a routine visit to neuter George turned into a daring escape, shocking staff at SPCA Florida.

Still under the influence of anaesthesia, the tabby broke free from its cage and made for the fences. It scaled the fence in seconds before running off into the distance, leaving SPCA staff befuddled.

The staff tried chasing after George, but the feline was long gone.

“George was able to bust out of the trap, and he literally scaled some dog fencing and went into the woods,” an SPCA staff said. “And our staff were literally hoisting each other up over the fences to try to chase George to capture him.”

Found its way home

Although it took several days, eventually George found its way home.

The nearly five-kilometre journey took it through multiple roads and lakes.

“He has to go through two or three subdivisions,” George’s owner said. “He has to go around the lake, another lake that’s between us and the SPCA, and probably five or six roads.”

Against all odds, George’s animal instincts — and perhaps love — led it home.

Relieved George was safe, its owner gave it all the affection the feline craved. “He needed a human touch — and that’s what he got.”

