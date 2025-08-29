‘Cat woman’ chases children in South Korea supermarket while holding knives, ‘meows’ at police

Woman in cat mask chases shoppers in supermarket with knives

Supermarket shoppers in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, South Korea, faced a scare when a woman in a cat mask starting chasing some of them with knives.

Footage of the disturbing incident, which occurred on 2 Aug at around 7.23pm, has since been released by local media.

It showed a woman, reportedly in her 20s, roaming the aisles while donning a pink mask with ears and matching gloves.

She was then seen entering the toy section and brandishing her weapons.

A subsequent clip showed her approaching a group of children while raising the weapons high, prompting them to run away in fear.

Meows at police officers during arrest

Supermarket employees rushed in to de-escalate the situation, but quickly backed off when the woman came towards them with the knives.

After evacuating the customers, staff returned with umbrellas, facing the woman and urging her to drop the knives.

In response, she charged at them, visibly agitated.

When police officers arrived, they approached the woman with shields and batons, demanding she drop the knives.

After several attempts to calm her down, they subdued and arrested her.

When asked why she had the knives or if she was carrying any other weapons, she answered: “Meow” and “I can’t tell you, meow”.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to police, the woman had a history of mental illness and was admitted to a hospital.

They intend to submit the case to prosecutors once they finish a preliminary investigation.

Featured image adapted from SBS News.