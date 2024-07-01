Large group of cats & dogs start eating each other after being starved in small house in M’sia

Cats and dogs start eating each other after being starved

A large group of cats and dogs began eating each other after being starved in a small house in Puchong, Malaysia, reported Harian Metro.

The house itself was severely neglected, with faeces and urine littered everywhere.

According to animal rescue activist and veterinarian Dr Wan Aimi Abdul Rahim, the animals’ owner suffered from mental health issues.

Fortunately, the cats and dogs have found new owners “who really want to take care of them”.

Animal skeletons found

The owner’s neighbour reached out to a rescuer, saying there was a “very bad smell coming from the house”, Dr Rahim said.

After investigating the house with local authorities, the animal rescue group found over 20 cats and 30 “large dogs” inside.

The house itself was also in terrible condition. It was littered with faeces and urine, and had a “very rancid smell”.

Rescuers believe that there may have been even more animals initially.

“The animals were also not fed and we believe the stray dogs and cats ate each other because we found animal skeletons nearby,” said veterinary doctor Dr Nur Shuhada Shareen Azmi.

Owner suffered mental problems

Authorities took the animals for treatment but no action has been made against the owner, Dr Rahim said.

Fortunately, all the cats and dogs have been adopted by new owners.

Dr Rahim explained that the owner of the animals suffered mental health issues and was sent to a hospital in Perak.

It is believed that the owner had bought all the animals from a nearby pet shop to keep in the small house.

Also read: Man who abandoned 43 cats in Ang Mo Kio flat sentenced to 20 days’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro