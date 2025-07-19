S’pore-registered car filters into bus lane on Causeway, causes 4-vehicle crash involving bus

Singapore-registered car gets into accident after filtering into Causeway bus lane

A Singapore-registered BYD car was involved in a chain collision along the Singapore-Johor Causeway on Thursday (17 July) morning.

The chain collision occurred after the BYD car attempted to filter into the bus lane.

No injuries were reported.

Car straddled lanes after collision with bus

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the grey BYD electric car filtering across double white lines and into the adjacent bus lane.

The BYD car straddled two lanes after the crash, with its right side severely damaged and one of its rear tyres detached.

Behind it, a white car appears to have braked in time, while a black car in front showed signs of damage to its rear bumper.

A Causeway Link bus was also seen stationary in the bus lane.

No injuries reported

According to Oriental Daily, the incident occurred at about 11.19am in the direction of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Preliminary investigations found that the BYD car had suddenly turned into the bus lane.

The Causeway Link bus subsequently crashed into the BYD car as it could not stop in time.

The impact caused the BYD to skid across lanes, hitting two other Singapore-registered cars travelling in the left lane.

Johor police confirmed that there were no injuries, and all drivers involved have lodged police reports.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

