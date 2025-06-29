Motorcycle skids & crashes at Tuas Checkpoint, 23-year-old rider taken to hospital unconscious

Motorcycle self-skids in Tuas Checkpoint accident, unconscious rider taken to hospital

A routine border crossing turned into a tragedy on Saturday (28 June) when a motorcyclist skidded and crashed at Tuas Checkpoint, leaving him unconscious on the road.

The accident, which occurred at around 3.25pm at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, was caught on surveillance cameras at the Checkpoint.

Users on Facebook groups for border crossers shared images of the incident from the checkpoints.

In one of them, the motorcycle appeared to have skidded off the road, leaving a long trail of debris behind it.

A man in white, presumably the rider, lay on the ground as the authorities attended to him.

Police believe motorcyclist self-skidded

In a photo taken later, several police vehicles lined up nearby for investigations. Officers had also placed down yellow evidence markers at the scene of the crash.

The police told MS News that they believe the motorcycle self-skidded along the Tuas Checkpoint.

Paramedics conveyed the 23-year-old male motorcyclist unconscious to the National University Hospital. Additionally, SCDF assessed another person for minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Wei Ern on Facebook.