Jurong East Causeway Link Bus Stop Relocating To Jurong Town Hall Interchange On 22 Jan

Causeway Link Bus Stop At Jurong East Interchange Will Move To Jurong Town Hall Interchange

Among the common ways to travel between Singapore and Johor is via the Causeway Link bus, which offers several services that make stops at places like Jurong East.

If you frequently make use of the service at that stop, take note — the pick-up and drop-off points will soon change.

From 22 Jan, the new Causeway Link bus stop for services CW3 and CW4 will be at Berth 5 at Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange instead.

Causeway Link bus stop at Jurong East to relocate

Causeway Link runs multiple bus routes travelling across the Singapore and Malaysia border in both directions.

According to the Causeway Link website, three bus services run to and from Jurong East, namely CW3, CW4, and CW4S.

CW3 goes to and from Jurong East, across the Tuas Second Link, and connects with Perling Mall in Johor Bahru (JB).

Meanwhile, CW4 takes passengers to and from Terminal Pontian in Johor, passing through Setia Eco Garden.

Lastly, the CW4S route starts and stops at Terminal Sutera Mall in JB but is otherwise quite similar to CW3.

New pick-up point at Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange

Currently, the pick-up and drop-off points for CW3 and CW4 are at the Jurong East Private Bus Pickup Point.

This is at Venture Avenue, between Jurong East MRT station and Vision Exchange.

However, Causeway Link announced on Facebook yesterday (9 Jan) that the location will soon change.

The bus stop will be relocated to Berth 5 in the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange, newly opened on 26 Nov 2023.

The new location is a five to ten-minute walk from the previous bus stop and around ten minutes from Jurong East MRT station.

Causeway Link provided a map of directions to the new location, also denoting covered linkways and wheelchair ramps.

This stop will be the new pick-up and drop-off point from 22 Jan onwards, so travellers should take note.

Causeway Link also operates a shuttle bus between Tuas Checkpoint and Forest City in JB.

Featured image adapted from Peter Chong on Google Maps and Marcus Goh on Google Maps.