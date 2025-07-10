‘If I need to fight a ghost, I need to fight a ghost’: Woman shares eerie encounter at S’pore’s CBD office toilet

Woman shares ghostly encounter at office toilet in Singapore’s CBD

A routine trip to the office loo turned into a spine-chilling experience for one woman in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD), and it spooked her colleagues so much, they now only go in pairs.

In a TikTok video posted on 8 July, 28-year-old Senior Account Manager Olivia Ong recalled her encounter with an unexplained presence while alone in the ladies’ toilet of her CBD office building back in August last year.

Saw pair of shoes outside toilet cubicle, but no one was there

According to her, the toilet already had a reputation for being “off”, so most of her colleagues used the buddy system. But since she was still new to the company at the time, Ms Ong decided to go in alone.

The sensor lights weren’t working that day, leaving the space unusually dim despite the presence of windows.

As she entered the cubicle and shut the door, she immediately noticed a pair of shoes standing directly outside the cubicle door.

“I was super scared, but I still peed because I needed to pee,” she said. “But the whole time, I was looking down.”

She added that she was afraid to look up, in case the “owner” of the shoes happened to be looking down at her.

Was prepared to fight a ghost to escape

With no phone on her and no way to escape, Ms Ong then braced herself.

“I was like, bro, if I need to fight a ghost, I need to fight a ghost.”

Using one hand to push the cubicle door open and the other clenched in a fist, she charged out of the cubicle — only to find no one there.

She quickly washed her hands and ran back to the office to share what had happened with her colleagues.

When asked why she thought she could fight a ghost with her bare hands, Ms Ong said: “Oh, high key, it was a fight or flight response, but flight literally wasn’t an option.”

“My friend once told me that sometimes you have to be ‘fiercer’ than the ghost, so I just had to man up,” she added.

Not the first strange incident in that toilet

It turns out that it wasn’t the first strange incident in that toilet.

Ms Ong told MS News that one of her colleagues once saw a girl in orange walk into a cubicle without closing the door — and then vanish.

Another heard shuffling noises in the next cubicle, only to realise they were completely alone.

Interestingly, the men’s toilet in the same building has never had any such incidents, according to Ms Ong, who checked with her male colleagues.

“So, next time when your boss asks you, why so many people need to go toilet at the same time, you just tell them…toilet got ghost,” she quipped.

