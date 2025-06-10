MS Mysteries: Is the East side the most haunted part of S’pore?

MS Mysteries: Is Singapore’s East s ide r eally more h aunted?



When it comes to haunted places in Singapore, the usual suspects often pop up, Yishun, Sembawang, and even Bukit Timah.

However, ask any seasoned ghost enthusiast, and they will all point you towards one region with a chilling reputation: the East side.

MS News spoke to Eugene Tay, founder of Supernatural Confessions, to find out more, and he did not hold back.

He said: “People say Yishun is haunted. Sembawang is haunted. But from the stories I got, Changi is the worst, followed by Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok, and down to Siglap.”

So what is it about the East side that makes it such a supernatural hotspot? We did some digging and here’s what we uncovered.

1. Old Changi hospital — A ‘spirit portal’ in the East?

If you grew up in Singapore, chances are you’ve heard whispers (or screams) about Old Changi Hospital (OCH).

The building has a long history, having been part of a military barracks by the British government from 1929 to 1935 to house Royal Engineer and Royal Artillery units involved in the coastal defence of Singapore.

Although the area was occupied by the Japanese during WWII, OCH itself was not a place of torture, contrary to popular myths and rumours.

The hospital as we knew it was only established in 1947. Known as the RAF Hospital Changi, it was in operation as early as October 1947, with a baby born there that month.

Eugene told MS News: “Contrary to popular belief, there was no torture chamber in there, and there was no Japanese mass murder that went on in there.”

In 1997, Changi Hospital was merged with Toa Payoh Hospital to form a new institution in Simei known as the Changi General Hospital.

Even though it is now fenced off and out of bounds, the stories have not stopped.

Shadowy figures, cold spots, and ghostly whispers still make their rounds online.

“It’s haunted because spiritually, Hendon Hill, on which OCH sits on, is likely a huge portal for spirits and even other worldly beings,” added Eugene.

“It is likely not just OCH that is haunted, but the whole of Changi.”

Such is the allure of this old and supposedly haunted building that even our local celebrities cannot resist it.

Local actor Romeo Tan shared on Instagram that he previously joined the Walk with Hantu: Changi tour in August 2024.

“Joining this walk during the Ghost Month is a really crazy experience! I love the energy!” he said.

2. Pasir Ris bird watching tower — A place of ‘high-level hauntings’

This tower at the end of Pasir Ris Park has been the subject of urban legends for years.

According to folklore, a boy with a third eye died after falling from it.

The tragedy occurred after the boy, who could supposedly perceive spirits, told his friends about seeing something otherworldly on the tower.

An unassuming bird watching tower by day, it becomes the “suicide tower” when night falls.

In recent times, some have reported seeing two Pontianak (vampiric female ghosts from Malay folklore) lingering at the summit.

When asked about this location, Eugene said: “There’s a rumour that there had been multiple suicide cases there, though none actually made it to the news as an official report.”

He shared that reliable sources indicate that suicides have occurred in the surrounding area, though not specifically at the bird watching tower.

This may be linked to an old kampong tradition in which villagers once tested their spiritual abilities in the vicinity.

Eugene believes that in modern times, the area may have become a hotspot for djinns (supernatural beings) and other entities that feed on fear.

“During my tour to this place, we had a few high-level hauntings that took place in front of a live audience,” he added.

3. Bedok Reservoir — A former quarry that disturbed resting spirits

Bedok Reservoir might be a popular jogging and kayaking spot by day, but it has earned quite a grim reputation over the years due to several tragic accidents.

In 2011, six bodies were pulled from the water over a five-month period, with one case involving a 23-year-old male found with a missing upper body.

Multiple suicides at the reservoir in 2011 and 2012 sparked rumours of something sinister in the water.

Eugene told MS News that the reservoir used to be a quarry and that some old-timers believe that the digging had angered the spirits of the land.

“The price is that they will claim lives every so often,” he said.

A hilltop well there was also once believed to connect the surface to the underworld during kampong days.

Eugene added that, according to a Bedok resident, more deaths had occurred at Bedok Reservoir, but they were not reported in the news.

4. Amber Beacon Tower — Haunted by a murder victim?

Unlike the other spots on this list, the Amber Beacon Tower in East Coast Park is infamous for a real and tragic event, the murder of a young woman in 1990.

Two men had ambushed a couple, Kelly Tan and James Soh, who were on a date at the Amber Beacon Tower.

The assault left Kelly with a deep wound on her neck and James with a stab wound to the back.

Thankfully, James pulled through after getting help from a nearby restaurant, but Kelly sadly succumbed to her injuries.

The case remains unsolved, with reports of paranormal activity such as a floating lady in white and bloodstains on the steps.

Eugene said: “What many do not know is that Kelly did not pass on at the tower. She passed away a few hundred metres away while trying to get help. So based on ghost lore, it’s not likely that Kelly is haunting that place.”

He also noted that based on the activity and reactions observed, a stronger entity may be “impersonating Kelly” at the location.

Eugene received no response in a recent investigation at the tower.

“Maybe whatever spirit that was there had vacated the place,” he concluded.

5. Pasir Ris Red House — An abandoned home in the East

Once a bungalow with bright red gates, the Pasir Ris Red House was surrounded by rumours for decades.

Eugene shared that the Red House was once owned by Tang Choon Keng — better known as CK Tang.

“Rumours started circulating because he lived there only for a short time before vacating it, and it was left abandoned for a very long time,” he said.

There were also urban legends about people getting lost in there or that there was a coffin inside.

Though now a preschool, many believe the land and its surroundings still hold spiritual energy.

“According to a staff member working at the preschool, the place is still haunted,” said Eugene.