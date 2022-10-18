CCTV Captures Slippers ‘Moving’ On Their Own, Strangers Suggest Resident Ask For 4D Numbers

Man In Malaysia Discovers Slippers Moving on Their Own In CCTV Footage

These days, many people install CCTVs around their homes for security reasons. On 7 Oct, a man living in Kuala Lumpur (KL) shared a video of a supposed uninvited ‘guest’ at his house.

In the CCTV footage, a pair of slippers could be seen moving on their own.

Watching this, many netizens began jokingly offering up superstitious advice to the man.

Slippers move twice in CCTV video

In the short 10-second CCTV footage of the man’s foyer, one side of the slippers appeared to move entirely on its own.

Everything else appeared still. Although there was other footwear in the foyer, no movement was recorded.

Shortly after, the same slippers seemed to move again. This time, both sides of the slippers showed a slight movement.

In his Facebook caption, the man wrote, “Sometimes I don’t know having CCTV is a good thing tbh”.

He goes on to explain that his motion detection CCTV camera only records when there is movement in the area.

Netizens tell him to ask for 4D numbers

To date, his Facebook video has garnered nearly 500 shares and 50 comments. Seeing the video, netizens jokingly left him superstitious advice.

While some urged him to visit the temple to pray, others told him to throw rice along the corridor and see if footprints will be spotted the next day.

Another netizen quipped that he should take a joss stick and ask his ‘guest’ for 4D numbers.

However, some took a more logical view of things. This netizen explains that it was possibly due to the wind that the slippers moved.

He went on to share that this is very likely because the slippers are curved and the contact area with the ground is limited.

Many others supported his view, saying they too had similar slippers that would often swivel in the wind due to their shape and lightness.

It seems rather than an exciting discovery of an uninvited ‘guest’ it is more likely that it was in fact just a draft coming through the corridor.

Nonetheless, the jury is still out but for his sake, we hope it truly was just a gust of wind and the whole thing will blow over soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.