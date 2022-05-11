S$100 CDC Vouchers Given To Each S’porean Household, Can Be Claimed Via Singpass

New Batch Of CDC Vouchers To Be Rolled Out For Singaporean Households

The recent events around the world, most notably the Ukraine crisis, have caused the prices of everyday necessities to rise. This is on top of Singapore already being touted as one of the most expensive cities to live in.

Fortunately for Singaporeans, the government is actively trying to help them cope with the financial pressure.

From Wednesday (11 May), each Singaporean household can claim another S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers via Singpass.

This is part of the S$560 million Household Support Package that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced for Budget 2022.

1.22 million Singaporean households can claim CDC vouchers using Singpass

According to The Straits Times (ST), the government will be rolling out a new batch of S$100 CDC vouchers for Singaporeans.

The scheme aims to alleviate the cost of living for up to 1.22 million households, who may use the vouchers together with the ones from last year until 31 Dec.

Claiming the vouchers is an easy process that can be done online by just one family member.

After logging in to their Singpass account, they will receive a link to the vouchers on their registered mobile phone number, which they can share with the rest of the household.

Those who prefer a non-digital method may also opt to print hardcopy vouchers at community centres.

Vouchers have helped Singaporean hawkers and merchants

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the previous batch of CDC vouchers gave a boost to hawkers and other merchants.

According to Ms Low Yen Ling, Chairperson of the Mayors’ Committee and Mayor of the South West District, half of the claimants in 2021 spent the entire amount within five months.

This translated to higher revenue for hawkers and merchants.

Ms Low added that of the nearly S$85 million in spending from the initial batch of vouchers, 46% went to food and beverage outlets.

Another 42% went to trades and services, such as purchases at wet markets, dry markets, and neighbourhood shops.

The remaining 12% benefitted small minimarts.

Hope second rollout of CDC vouchers will be as successful

Given the inflationary climate we’re living in, we’re sure many are looking forward to claiming their CDC vouchers.

Hopefully, this rollout will help many people and benefit just as many local businesses as the previous one.

For more information about the scheme, visit the CDC website.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and by MS News.

