Ceiling collapses at Orchard’s Liat Towers, outdoor area cordoned off

Ceiling collapses at Orchard’s Liat Towers on 12 Sep afternoon

A ceiling at Liat Towers in Orchard Road suddenly collapsed on Friday (12 Sept) afternoon, startling shoppers and cafe-goers nearby.

An MS News reader who witnessed the incident described that the “whole ceiling just came down quite loudly”.

“The ceiling of a staircase just went down with a ‘bam’,” the reader said.

The collapse happened at around 4.05pm, at the outdoor area between Swirl Lover and Starbucks at Liat Towers.

Woman narrowly escapes falling ceiling

According to the reader, a woman had been walking towards the spot when the ceiling gave way.

“I think a woman was injured, because she was about to walk under it,” the witness recounted.

“Then, the ceiling fell in front of her, which caused her to fall down, I think.”

An onlooker inside the Starbucks outlet at Liat Towers also reported seeing a stretcher being brought to the scene shortly after, supposedly for others who sustained injuries.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene.

At about 4.35pm, police officers cordoned off the affected area.

MS News has reached out to the SPF and SCDF for comment.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

