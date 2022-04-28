Cellarbration Online Sale Will Have 300 New Wines From S$16, Time For Big House Parties

Cellarbration Online Sale ‘On Cloud Wine’ From 27 Apr-31 May

First, it was two, then it became five, and eventually 10. And now, there are no more group size limits for social gatherings as Singapore ushers in a new post-pandemic era.

And there’s no better way to cellarbrate this greater freedom than to throw a big house party with friends and family, complete with good food and, of course, drinks.

While dusting off your drinkware and getting back into the groove of party-planning can seem like a challenge, Cellarbration is here to help.

With an extensive alcohol collection and deliveries right to your doorstep, there’d be no need to fret about lugging heavy bottles back home.

From 27 Apr to 31 May, they’ll also be holding their On Cloud Wine Online Sale, the largest sale of its kind in Singapore. You’ll simply be spoilt for choice.

Wide selection of wines from S$16

Nothing beats sipping on a perfectly chilled glass of wine with relaxed conversations and your loved ones’ laughter echoing around you.

It’s no easy feat to cater to your guests’ variety of preferences when it comes to booze, but being able to view and compare a wide selection certainly helps.

During Cellarbration’s On Cloud Wine Online Sale, there won’t just be over 300 new wines to pick from — you’ll also be glad to know you’re sparing your wallet.

For just S$16, you can get your hands on highly rated wines like the Château Montaud Rosé from France.

This rosé with hints of minerality and fresh fruits is not just rich and dense — most importantly, it’s easy to drink.

Not all of us are wine connoisseurs and are just looking for a drink to unwind, making red wines like Un Buen Dia Tinto ideal.

The young red Spanish wine is dry and well-balanced with notes of red fruits and floral rose touches. A great bottle to have at house parties to cater to the masses.

Another new wine Cellarbration is bringing in during their sale is the La Louviere La Maitresse from France.

Well-loved for its spicy character with smooth tannins, this blend of Malbec, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc is palatable while bringing something slightly different.

It looks like a great drink to ring in a new era of the freedom to gather without restrictions.

Enjoy premium wines at discounted prices

If you’re out to impress your guests and money is no object, Cellarbration also has a collection of premium wines that will dazzle even self-declared wine aficionados.

But choosing the right ones for the occasion can be daunting, especially when you’re staring at shelf after shelf of wines.

At Cellarbration’s online sale, you’ll be able to check out all the wines available, their prices, and learn about them all at a glance.

And even when you’re willing to pay for something premium, you know you’re getting the best bang for your buck thanks to the huge discounts they’re offering.

A bottle of Cullen Cabernet Sauv Merlot typically goes for S$112, but during the sale, it is priced at only S$75.

It certainly is quite a steal to be able to serve up this top-ranked Australian wine at this price.

Cellarbration also has the highly regarded 2013 Chateau Lynch Bages wine for S$276.

If there’s one wine you should pull out to impress the family, it would be this powerful yet elegant French classic.

Plus, after all this time of not being able to gather in big groups, it’s the perfect time to splurge and indulge in wine o’clock with your loved ones.

Stock up for your house parties with Cellarbration’s online sale

After living with Covid-19 restrictions for over two years, many are looking forward to finally being able to hold house parties with friends and family again.

If you’re one of them, it’s about time to replenish your alcohol stash. And the timing’s just right with Cellarbration holding their On Cloud Wine Online Sale from 27 Apr to 31 May.

In addition to their already extensive wine selection, Cellarbration will be showcasing more new and exciting releases from countries like Spain, France, Australia, Italy, and New Zealand during this period.

Whether you’re looking for something affordable or fancy, the long list of choices available will – as the event’s name suggests – get you on ‘cloud wine’.

Best of all, you can do all your shopping with just a few clicks from the comfort of your own home.

Adding to the convenience is the free same-day or next-day delivery Cellarbration offers for orders above S$150 and S$99, respectively.

And with their 60-minute express alcohol delivery, there’s no need to worry even if your guests are finishing up the wine a little too fast — just sit back and relax with your own wine in hand as they deliver the drinks to your doorstep for a fee of S$14.90, up until 12am.

Sign up for the Cellar Rewards app and enjoy further benefits like a S$20 welcome voucher that can be used with a minimum spend of $250. Along the way, you’ll also be able to earn points and eventually redeem free items.

If you’re ready to plan your party and get started on your shopping, check out what’s available on Cellarbration’s website here or download their app here.

Cheers to our new normal

It’s been a long time since we could have a gathering with friends and family that’s unbridled by restrictions.

And that certainly is a special occasion worthy of celebration.

So why not invite your loved ones over and toast to a new era of living freely in the ‘new normal’? After all, it’s a treat we all deserve.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.