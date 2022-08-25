Man Finds ‘Cement’ In Clams At Bukit Batok Eatery, Cautions Others To Be Careful When Eating

Man Finds ‘Cement’ In Clams At Bukit Batok Eatery On 19 Aug

Once hunger starts to really kick in, it’s hard to stop someone from digging in to their meals without a second thought.

But a gruesome discovery by a customer at an eatery in Bukit Batok was enough to stop him in his tracks.

After receiving his order which consisted of freshwater clams and rice, he later found out that a few of the clams were filled with what looked like cement and black goo.

The horrific sight prompted the man to issue a word of caution to other diners, to check carefully when eating any shellfish.

Customer finds clams filled with black & grey ‘cement’

On 19 Aug, a TikTok user uploaded a video of his meal at an eatery at Block 347 Bukit Batok Street 34.

In his caption, he wrote, “Never open no problem. After opening get this kind of result. Super disgusting.”

As the video plays, the OP shows images of his meal and the store guilty of serving the clams.

Although the OP seemingly had his fill of the meal, he showed some of the clams filled with a black and grey goo.

The OP suspects that the grey goo is cement, further adding to the puzzling discovery.

With some rice still left over on the plate, the OP seemed to have lost his appetite after the discovery.

Customer says he’s just unlucky despite netizens’ anger

Although the meal was a stomach-churning experience for the OP, he saw it as a chance to warn fellow diners of the gooey discovery.

One netizen recommended reporting the discovery to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), an idea that the OP dismissed.

According to a comment, this particular stall has quite the reputation for being unhygienic, as a former customer claimed that the same thing happened to their clams too.

Another netizen suggested asking for a refund, to which the OP replied that he was merely unlucky to receive the gooey clams. In fact, he had known that the ones with unopened shells may turn out badly, but decided to open them anyway to have a look.

No matter the case, the OP seems to have come to terms with the discovery and only hopes that others won’t follow in his footsteps.

Hopefully, folks planning to eat shellfish in the future will heed his advice and be more wary of what they consume.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.