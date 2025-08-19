2 centenarian sisters in China & Taiwan reunite through videos for first time in decades

Separated centenarian sisters reconnect through videos with help from neighbour & authorities

With the help of netizens and the authorities, two centenarian sisters living in China and Taiwan were recently reconnected for the first time in decades.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 101-year-old Wen Sue, who lives in Taiwan, and 100-year-old Wen Quanmei, who is in Jiangsu, China, had lost contact for 36 years.

Thanks to Sue’s neighbour, an influencer who goes by ‘Zhongyuan Woman in Taiwan’ on Douyin, Sue’s wish to find her sister was answered.

The influencer filmed a video of Sue, which she posted on the platform in late July, sparking a search for Quanmei.

Chinese authorities find younger sister

Following the viral video, a netizen left a comment saying her mother-in-law fits Sue’s description of her sister. She wrote:

My mother-in-law, Wen Quanmei, is 100 years old this year. Her sister is in Taiwan. Her mother’s family is from Wenjiatang, Niutang, Changzhou. She lived with her sister for a while in 1989. I wonder if she is right?

The Changzhou police then visited the netizen’s mother-in-law and confirmed that it was indeed Sue’s younger sister, Quanmei. As the sisters both suffer from poor eyesight and hearing difficulties, they were unable to do a video call with each other. Instead, police asked Quanmei to make a short video, which they sent to Sue’s neighbour. “Sister, we have not contacted each other for many years. I did not know if you were still alive,” the younger sister said in the video. “How is your health? I have always missed you,” she added.

Quanmei’s son explained that his aunt Sue visited China in 1989 and stayed in their home for a while. However, the family lost contact with Sue after their residence was demolished. “My mother remembers what food my aunt likes to eat and is always concerned about her health,” he said.

Authorities hope to reunite centenarian sisters in person

Earlier this month, Sue’s neighbour shared a video of Sue’s response to her sister.