Man in Taiwan develops neck pain after ginger duck meal, dies days later from cerebral haemorrhage

Man dies less than two days after stroke following ginger duck meal

A man in Taiwan reportedly died less than two days after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke that began with neck pain following a meal of ginger duck stew, prompting renewed warnings from healthcare professionals about stroke risks, particularly during the winter months.

The case was shared by an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, who said the incident occurred during a night shift in which she handled six stroke patients.

One of the patients was a man in his 40s who worked in sales.

According to the nurse, the man experienced pain at the back of his neck after eating ginger duck stew in the evening.

While on his way home, he massaged and tapped the area with his hands, assuming it was minor discomfort.

Several hours after returning home, he developed blurred vision, borrowing eye drops from his wife and later complaining of generalised weakness.

Believing that a shower might help, he went into the bathroom, where he suddenly collapsed. His wife heard a loud noise and found him on the floor.

CT scan showed extensive brain haemorrhage

The nurse said the man soon developed full-body convulsions, facial drooping, and foaming at the mouth.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to hospital.

A CT scan later revealed a large intracerebral haemorrhage that was compressing the brainstem, with associated pupil dilation, a sign of severe brain injury.

Despite medical intervention, the man died in less than two days.

Winter identified as high-risk period for strokes

In her post, the nurse noted that strokes remain one of the leading causes of disability and death in Taiwan, and said the condition is increasingly affecting younger individuals.

She stressed that winter is a peak season for strokes and urged those with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease to remain especially vigilant.

The nurse also highlighted that the “golden window” for stroke treatment is within six hours of symptom onset, as early intervention can be life-saving and significantly reduce long-term disability.

Common warning signs that require immediate medical attention include limb weakness, facial numbness or drooping, slurred or impaired speech, sudden severe headache or dizziness, and abrupt vision problems.