Speeding E-Scooter Rider Jailed & Certis Officer Who Kung Fu Kicked Him Sacked

In Dec 2019, footage of a Certis officer kung fu kicking a speeding PMD rider in an attempt to stop him went viral.

The impact sent the rider flying onto the pavement and into the bushes but apparently proved costly for both him and the officer too.

You can watch the video in full here to refresh your memory.

Certis officer kung fu kicks PMD rider to intercept him

On 10 Dec 2019, PMD rider Goh Ting Feng was caught speeding across a junction near Bedok Reservoir, apparently disregarding the red light.

In an attempt to stop him, then Certis officer Kishok Kumar Ragu executed a flying kick, causing Goh to be flung towards the pavement, among the bushes.

Both men were reportedly injured in the process.

Though Kishok may have had the right intention, his action saw him receiving a 12-month conditional warning in Jun 2020 for committing a rash act, reports The Straits Times (ST).

He was subsequently sacked the same month.

Goh, meanwhile, was charged for riding an unregistered and non-compliant PMD on public roads. For committing a rash act too, he was sentenced to 6 days’ jail on 6 Apr 2021.

Goh also faced another charge of failing to stop when asked by an officer. The authorities have since confiscated his PMD.

Certis explained to ST that there are certain standard operating procedures for officers to follow in such situations. However, they did not elaborate on what the procedures were.

Use roads safely & responsibly

Though the PMD rider was evidently in the wrong, in this case, the Certis officer’s reaction was perhaps uncalled for, especially since it went against standard protocol.

Thankfully, the law was just in punishing the rider for breaking the rules and riding dangerously. As for the officer, he had to pay with his job.

We hope that both parties have learnt their lesson from this incident and will be more careful in the future.

