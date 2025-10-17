CGH doctor de-registered after taking meth on weekends to cope with being bisexual, speech difficulties

CGH doctor took meth on weekends for 8 years, de-registered after tribunal ruling

A Singapore Changi General Hospital (CGH) doctor who took meth every weekend for eight years has been de-registered following a disciplinary tribunal’s decision.

He consumed the drug methamphetamine on Saturdays to ensure the effects wore off by Monday so he could return to work.

Dr Leong Kok Cheong Darren took the drugs to cope with the pressure of being bisexual and due to voice box issues, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) disciplinary tribunal said.

His lawyer said that he had vocal dystonia, and as he sang in the church choir, the drugs helped to deal with this.

Doctor took meth on Saturdays to ‘be fit for work by Monday’

According to the tribunal’s grounds of decision published on Monday (13 Oct), Dr Leong began using meth about eight years ago.

He took the drug at home on Saturdays, allowing time for its effects to subside before work on Monday.

Dr Leong, who has been practising since April 2006, was a senior doctor in the department of sport and exercise medicine at CGH.

He was also the Chief Medical Officer for Team Singapore at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

In February 2023, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested Dr Leong at his home for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After finding him with 2.45g of meth and drug-taking utensils, he was committed to a drug rehabilitation centre from February to May 2023.

Dr Leong later pleaded guilty to improper conduct under the Medical Registration Act, which “brought disrepute to the medical profession”.

Tribunal: Long-term abuse affected his ability to work

The SMC tribunal noted that Dr Leong’s prolonged drug use affected his professional reliability.

He admitted that in 2019, he had “found it challenging to cope with the side effects” and faced “difficulties in coming to work punctually“.

Despite there being “no evidence of actual harm”, the tribunal said the potential for harm could not be left out.

It emphasised that his senior position made the misconduct especially serious.

Took meth due to pressures and health conditions

Dr Leong’s lawyers said he used meth to manage vocal dystonia — a condition causing involuntary spasms in the voice box — and to cope with the pressures of being bisexual.

The disciplinary tribunal also noted that he sang in the church choir.

They said he did not use drugs at work and that no paraphernalia was found in his workplace.

His arrest had also not received publicity, they noted.

After his arrest, Dr Leong disclosed his case early to the SMC, cooperated fully, and sought psychiatric help.

He also moved back to live with his parents and adopted healthier habits.

Doctor took steps to recover and cooperate

Since September 2023, Dr Leong has been placed under a performance improvement plan with supervision from the SingHealth Disciplinary Council.

The tribunal ordered that Dr Leong be de-registered as a fully registered practitioner, meaning he cannot currently practise medicine.

He may apply for conditional registration, subject to supervision and rehabilitation requirements.

Dr Leong was also censured, ordered to give a written undertaking to the SMC, and pay costs of the proceedings.

Also read: SGH doctor forges MCs to cover 2 missed workdays, suspended for 3 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yapita Health and The Summit Wellness Group. Images for illustrative purposes only.