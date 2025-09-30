Single’s Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung reveals leukaemia diagnosis, says he’s ‘determined to overcome it’

South Korean actor Cha Hyun-seung reveals he has been battling leukaemia since June

South Korean actor Cha Hyun-seung, who famously starred in the first edition of the dating show Single’s Inferno, revealed his leukaemia diagnosis last Saturday (27 Sept).

The 34-year-old said he was diagnosed with the disease in early June this year.

“In early June, my life came to an abrupt halt as I was rushed to the emergency room,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Actor had just passed auditions for his dream projects

Mr Cha’s diagnosis couldn’t come at a worse time, as he reportedly had just passed the final auditions for his “dream projects”.

“At first, even I couldn’t accept it, and I couldn’t tell anyone,” he admitted. “Every day was filled with fear and confusion.”

Now, as he undergoes treatment, he said he finally feels ready to share his condition.

“The road ahead is still long, but I am determined to overcome it,” he stated.

Despite being amidst uncertain times, Mr Cha holds on to his dreams and passions, adding that he’s “waiting for the day I can stand once again on stage and in front of the camera”.

He also thanked everyone who has supported him, promising to return stronger than before.

On the same day, Mr Cha also posted a YouTube video documenting his experience with chemotherapy and shaving off his own hair.

Single’s Inferno star thanks fans for their overwhelming support

On 29 Sept, Mr Cha thanked everyone in an Instagram story for their “overwhelming care and support” regarding his condition, promising to stay strong and keep moving towards recovery.

He also sent his heartfelt support to his fellow patients, adding, “Let’s stay strong together until the very end.”

Mr Cha began his career as a dancer and was featured in the music video of Sunmi’s debut song “24 Hours Are Not Enough”.

He also performed with top K-pop artists such as Girls’ Generation, BoA, and Taeyang.

Besides the first edition of Single’s Inferno in 2022, he also appeared in the Netflix reality show Physical 100 in 2023.

Last year, he began to transition to acting, appearing in web dramas, The JoongAng reported.

