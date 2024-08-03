CHAGEE S’pore reopening draws massive queues, celebrations continue with 1-for-1 deals & giveaways

CHAGEE reopening at Orchard Gateway sees huge crowds show up for free drinks & fun activities

Singaporeans sure love their cold, refreshing drinks, which makes sense, given the usually scorching weather on our little red dot.

If you’re on the hunt for something tasty and healthy (we’re talking no artificial flavouring, no creamer, no trans-fatty acids, and only the freshest, most authentic ingredients), look no further.

Tea brand CHAGEE — pronounced “Cha-G”, by the way — is making a grand comeback with not one, but three new outlets in the Lion City.

The first of these new spots opened its doors just yesterday (2 Aug) at Orchard Gateway.

Tea enthusiasts from all over the island flocked to the shop, eager to indulge in freshly brewed drinks, exciting activities, and irresistible deals.

Hundreds of tea fans show up for CHAGEE Orchard Gateway opening

The first floor of Orchard Gateway was steeped in excitement as hundreds of excited tea fans poured in to welcome CHAGEE back to our sunny shores.

So long were the queues that attendees reportedly had to wait two to three hours for their drinks. But with all the opening day perks (more on those later), we can confidently say it was totally worth it.

Kicking off the event was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring local singer-actor Glenn Yong.

Other familiar faces in the crowd were YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, actor Mark Lee, and international influencers like Andrea So, Pimtha, and Perry Kuan.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, customers could enter and explore the shiny new store, which is bathed in soothing tea-hued tones and boasts a very comfy and aesthetic dine-in section — a refreshing change from the old grab-and-go concept — within the sprawling 2,540 sq ft space.

There’s also a sleek Tea Bar equipped with special ‘teapresso’ — espresso but with tea, get it? — machines as well as a cool ‘Tea on Tap’ area where you can see the bottled Iced Oriental Teas being prepared.

That’s not all: for the very first time worldwide, CHAGEE will also be serving up sumptuous cakes to pair with your tea.

Catch tea latte art demos, play games & more during launch weekend

No worries if you missed the grand opening — there’s still a ton of fun, prizes, and promos lined up for you.

From now until 4 Aug, swing by CHAGEE and order any large fresh milk tea to score a free upgrade to a Tear & Win Cup.

Got free drink vouchers from the Plaza Singapura pop-up or the Puzzle Challenge? Great news: you can use them to snag a Tear & Win Cup, too.

As the name suggests, simply tear off a small section of the cup to reveal a mystery prize inside. You could win perfume, lipstick, a phone pop socket, an exclusive CHAGEE Merlion pin, a CHAGEE tote bag, or drink vouchers.

The launch weekend celebrations continue with live tea artistry demonstrations, games, and a photo spot so you can snap cute pics for the ’gram.

During the tea latte art demo, watch in awe as a certified tea artistry expert, dressed in stunning traditional ceremonial attire, brews tea the old-school way and uses milk and foam to create elegant designs on your beverage’s surface.

Here’s when you can catch the action:

3 Aug: 11am & 2pm

4 Aug: 11am & 2pm

If you like games and prizes, drop by from 10am to 9pm on those dates for a toss-and-win challenge (the goal is to throw sticks into large cups), where you stand a chance to walk home with CHAGEE vouchers. Might want to practise that aim.

Oh, and don’t forget to strike your best pose next to the giant CHAGEE cup (you really can’t miss it).

Post it on Instagram, TikTok, Xiaohongshu, or Facebook, tag and follow @chagee.sg, and voilà! A Large Jasmine Green Milk Tea is yours.

CHAGEE reopening celebrations continue with bundle & 1-for-1 deals

The CHAGEE opening festivities roll on until 8 Aug, with bundle deals and buy-one-get-one-free offers to give your wallet a break.

Grab a Large Jasmine Green Milk Tea and a Large Da Hong Pao Snow Cap Milk Tea for just S$6.90, down from S$12.80. Or, double up on the Jasmine Green Milk Tea at just S$5.90 for two — half off the usual price of S$11.80.

This is the perfect excuse for you to share a drink with your crush. Every cup of CHAGEE contains only fresh dairy and real tea leaves for the highest, most authentic quality, so you’ll both be in for a treat.

Ready for a tea-riffic time? Here are some essential details so you can start brewing up plans to visit:



CHAGEE Orchard Gateway

Address: 277 Orchard Road #01-18, Singapore 238858

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

To stay up to date with all the latest promotions and happenings (such as when and where the next two outlets will be opening), follow CHAGEE on Instagram and Facebook.

There are plenty of things in life worth raising a cup to, and one of them is definitely new beginnings. Cheers!

This article was brought to you in collaboration with CHAGEE.

Featured image courtesy of CHAGEE and by MS News. Photography by Casandra Nicholas.