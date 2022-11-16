Punter Places S$1 Bet At Chai Chee Supermarket, Wins S$5.6M TOTO Jackpot

Punter Wins S$5.6M TOTO Jackpot With S$1 Bet At Chai Chee Prime Supermarket

Winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire overnight is something of a fantasy for many of us. Even better, if it’s at the cost of very little — say, S$1.

Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Incredibly enough, this has become the reality for one lucky punter in Singapore.

After placing a S$1 bet at a Prime Supermarket outlet in Chai Chee, their ticket surprisingly won them a staggering S$5.6 million.

Latest draw on 14 Nov

The latest draw took place on Monday (14 Nov) for the eye-catching Group 1 prize of S$5,675,646.

The victorious numbers were 8, 15, 22, 26, 34 and 45, with an additional number of 32.

It was the winning punter, however, who caught everyone’s attention. They managed to be the sole winner of the grand prize, bagging the entire amount for themselves.

The lucky winner apparently had a QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket, which meant that they placed their bet on a set of random, system-generated numbers.

Winning TOTO ticket bought from Chai Chee outlet

According to the official Singapore Pools website, the punter bought the ticket for just S$1 at Prime Supermarket in Chai Chee.

Winning tickets from this outlet aren’t uncommon, but fewer in comparison to other outlets — making this punter’s victory all the more outstanding.

Since 2014, it has sold four winning tickets for Group 1 and 10 for Group 2.

Additionally, in 2006, one of the nine winners for a S$10.38 million prize from Singapore Pool’s annual Hong Bao Draw placed his bet at the very same outlet, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The last time a winner managed to bag this much was earlier this year in October. Two punters shared the top prize of S$11 million, taking home S$5.5 million each.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.