S$11M TOTO Prize Shared By 2 Punters, Winning Ticket Bought At Toa Payoh FairPrice

S$11M TOTO Top Prize Winning Ticket Sold At Toa Payoh Central FairPrice

Two lucky people will have much to celebrate after winning the S$11 million top prize in the recent TOTO draw on Monday (17 Oct).

One of the winning tickets was purchased at a FairPrice outlet in Toa Payoh, while the other was bought through the iTOTO system.

First top prize since 6 Oct

According to Singapore Pools, the two punters who won the Group 1 prize will be walking away with S$5,560,463 each.

This is the first top prize to be drawn since 6 Oct, when no one won the draw for three consecutive weeks.

One of the punters apparently bought their winning ticket at a FairPrice outlet at the Toa Payoh HDB Centre. The ticket was a Quick Pick System 8 entry, which costs at least S$28.

The other ticket was an iTOTO System 12 entry.

This winning ticket was sold at 17 betting outlets across the island, including two at Ang Mo Kio and Suntec City.

16 winners who won second prize

Besides the jackpot winners, there were also 16 Group 2 winners. Most of the tickets were Quick Pick System 7 entries.

They will be walking away with S$74, 361 each.

This is not the first time the FairPrice outlet at Toa Payoh has sold a winning ticket. Previously, the outlet sold seven winning tickets and 20 Group 2 tickets, making it a popular location among punters.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.