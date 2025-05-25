New Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing cycles to Gombak Base at night & chats with soldiers on duty

New Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing cycles to Gombak Base at night

Chan Chun Sing posted a selfie of his surprise visit to Gombak Base on Facebook on Sunday (25 May) at 12.17am.

In the photo, seemingly taken the same evening, the New Minister for Defence stood in front of the Gombak Drive street sign wearing a blue cycling helmet.

“Night ride to the office…. Had a nice chat with our vigilant soldiers on night duty,” he wrote in his caption.

Mr Chan had just assumed office as Defence Minister last Friday (23 May), following the swearing-in ceremony for Ministers, Senior Ministers of State, and Ministers of State.

Netizens amused by minister’s surprise visit

While unusual, netizens who commented on Mr Chan’s post found his surprise visit at the base amusing.

Many speculated that the soldiers on guard duty must have been shocked to see the Defence Minister cycling towards them, saying they would be on their toes from now on.

Some also suggested other ways Mr Chan could disguise himself in future visits, including posing as a food delivery rider.

Many also commended Mr Chan for visiting his post soon after he assumed office.

One user even suggested that all ministers should make unannounced visits to establishments under their leadership so they could get a better picture of what is happening on the ground.

Mr Chan was former Chief of Army

Mr Chan has served in the Singapore Army from 1987 and was Chief of Army before he entered politics and began his work as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Tanjong Pagar group representation constituency (GRC) in 2011.

Additionally, he had been the Second Minister for Defence from 2013 to 2015.

Besides being Minister of Defence, he is also the Coordinating Minister for Public Services in the new Cabinet.

