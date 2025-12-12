Chan Chun Sing shares own Wrapped 2025 Defence edition, top song is Alesso’s ‘We Could Be Heroes’

Chan Chun Sing shares humorous 2025 Wrapped inspired by Spotify, highlighting defence milestones

Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing has released his own tongue-in-cheek version of Spotify Wrapped, a “2025 Wrapped — Defence edition”, putting a playful spin on his first year helming the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Posted on Instagram on Thursday (11 Dec), the recap blended humour, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) references, and key defence updates.

“My 2025 wrapped – Defence edition,” he wrote in the caption. “This year brought new missions and responsibilities, even as the SAF kept up a steady tempo of exercises and engagements.”

“Thank you to everyone in MINDEF and the SAF for your steadfast commitment and being part of this mission-ready playlist.”

The visuals closely mimicked Spotify’s signature style, but reimagined for defence, diplomacy, and military service.

4,872 hours of service, 13 joint exercises and 203 cups of Milo

Mr Chan’s post highlighted several statistics summarising his 2025 workload:

4,872 hours in service

13 joint exercises

25 bilateral meetings

203 cups of Milo

“You didn’t just spend your minutes — you deployed them strategically,” the graphic quipped.

He also named his “Top Song” for the year — ‘We Could Be Heroes’ by Alesso, played “60 times”, a nod to SG60, Singapore’s 60th birthday.

His “Top Genres” were listed in the same playful spirit, including terms like “Defence Diplomacy”, “Operational Optimism”, and “Policy Jazz”.

‘Most Replayed Soundbites’ from major speeches

Replacing Spotify’s Top Songs list, the post featured three of Mr Chan’s most-quoted soundbites of the year, all tied to key defence speeches:

Total Defence Awards, 6 Nov: Emphasising that “everyone counts” in safeguarding Singapore’s future. SAF modernisation speech, 21 Oct: Stressing that capabilities come from people, not just machines. Global security address, 18 Sept: Highlighting the individual agency in maintaining peace amid international uncertainty.

They were presented as though they were tracks on a personalised listening list.

First year as defence minister marked as ‘biggest change’

In a segment titled “Your 2025 Wrapped Club”, in place of Spotify Wrapped’s Top Albums, organisations under the MINDEF and SAF family were listed.

These included the Army, Navy, Air Force, Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), and Defence Technology Community (DTC), accompanied by the tagline:

110% vigilance, every day, every domain

In place of Spotify Wrapped’s Top Artist, the post crowned his “Biggest Change of the Year”: 23 May 2025, the day he was sworn in as Minister for Defence.

He described the moment as having “unlocked” his MINDEF mission and “filed under mission logs (remastered)”.

Although packaged playfully, Mr Chan’s overall message centred on appreciation for servicemen and women and the collective effort behind Singapore’s defence readiness.

He noted that throughout exercises, bilateral engagement, and operational commitments, the consistent theme of 2025 was that “our strength comes from the people who serve”.

