S’pore PayNow user urges others to change PayNow names as scammers can see full names with mobile number

Singapore PayNow user warns that full names are visible to scammers via mobile numbers

A recent warning from a concerned Singapore Redditor has raised awareness about a potential security loophole in the PayNow system, which could expose your full name to scammers simply by entering your mobile number.

Redditor raises awareness about PayNow names

In a post shared on 10 March, the Original Poster (OP) asked fellow Redditors: “How many of you have not changed your PayNow name and is still using the default (i.e., your real full name)?”

The OP explained that they had changed their PayNow display name to initials after realising how easily someone could obtain a person’s full name.

“Realised that with your mobile number, anyone could enter it in any bank’s PayNow system and see your full name,” the OP wrote.

The Redditor also added that this is one of the simplest ways scammers can find out your name using just your mobile number.

OP shares steps to change PayNow names

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing nearly 8,000 views within 20 minutes.

“I really hope that 7,900 more people in Singapore became aware of it,” the OP wrote in an edit.

“Hope that my little bit of PSA helped at least someone who could have possibly been scammed through this.”

The Redditor also shared the steps for changing PayNow display names for several major banks in Singapore.

For example, DBS or POSB users can change their PayNow name by navigating to “Pay & Transfer”, selecting “PayNow”, then “PayNow Profile” before editing their details.

Netizens appreciate OP for PSA

The post resonated with many, with one user immediately changing their display name after reading the advice and thanking the OP.

One Redditor urged others to change their PayNow names to their intials to “combat scammers”.

A commenter updated that their PayNow name is now “punchi monkey”.

Others suggested using names that are harder for scammers to guess but still recognisable to friends.

OP pleased to make an impact

In response to MS News queries, the OP, who wished to remain anonymous, said they started the post because they noticed that people around them were still using their default names for PayNow.

As such, they thought that maybe they could do a little PSA to help combat scams.

“I know that it’s a drop in the ocean of social engineering, but at least I made an impact, no matter how small,” the OP shared.

They revealed that they changed their own PayNow nickname years ago after learning about the potential security vulnerability.

When asked how they felt about their post going viral, the OP said: “Happy for sure! I’ve been encouraging everyone to spread the word to their friends and family.”

