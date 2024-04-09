Changi Airport ranked 5th most luxurious airport, Dubai tops list thanks to 5-star hotels nearby

Changi Airport listed 5th most luxurious airport in ranking of 69 airports

Changi Airport has always made headlines for the stellar experience it offers to passengers, but a recent ranking has shown there’s still room for improvement yet.

Insurance agency AllClear Travel Insurance recently ranked 69 airports according to their levels of luxury.

The listing ranked Changi Airport as fifth, tying it with Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

Changi Airport ranked as 5th most luxurious

In a report published in February, AllClear Travel Insurance said it collated a list of over 1,800 airports for the ranking.

It went on to shortlist 69 of them which had at least 10 passenger lounges available.

The firm then assessed the luxury level of the airports based on several factors, including their designer shops and the number of 4-star and 5-star hotels located nearby.

The airports also received scores based on lounges, champagne bars or caviar houses available for passengers.

Emerging fifth in the ranking and tying with Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, Changi Airport had high scores of 19 and 29 for its passenger lounges and luxury brands.

However, it fell short when it came to the number of high-end hotels nearby, scoring just three.

Overall, the airport had a luxury score of 61 out of 100 in the report.

Dubai International Airport emerges as 1st on list

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport, which has 90 million passengers transit through it on a yearly basis according to the insurance firm, topped the list.

The airport earned high scores of 24 and 19 for passenger lounges and luxury brands offered to travellers.

In addition, it had an impressive score of 30 for high-end hotels found within the vicinity of the hotel, rounding out the total luxury score to 83 out of 100.

The United Kingdom’s Heathrow Airport in London and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, came in second and third respectively, with total luxury scores of 82 and 73 respectively.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.