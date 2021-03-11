Changi Airport Has A HERSHEY’S Pop-Up With Broadway & NYC Times Square Feels

A household brand in many supermarkets, HERSHEY’S remains one of the most popular candy options among sweet-toothed consumers.

Chocoholics will be excited to know that from tomorrow (12 Mar) till 3 May, they can indulge in a giant-sized chocolate world at Changi Airport.

Source

The themed pop-up includes 3-metre-tall chocolate dispensers, new flavour features, giant bars and candies, as well as an IG-worthy HERSHEY’s kitchen gallery.

Amazing Chocolate Machine with huge dispensers

The Amazing Chocolate Machine at Terminal 3 Basement 2 (T3 B2) finds inspiration from the iconic Amazing Candy Machine at Times Square, New York City (NYC).

HERSHEY’s Chocolate World in New York City

Source

Here, you can get your chocolates from 3m-tall dispensers, featuring 8 classic and newly-launched flavours.

Source

If you’re a fan of the HERSHEY’S KISSES series, you might want to look out for new fillings like Yoghurt, Strawberry and Hazelnut.

More excitingly, you can also personalise a HERSHEY’S Giant Bar with a special message or photo.

Simply proceed to the HERSHEY’S Sweet Personalisation counters, and get your chocoholic friends a gift that’ll make them go, “Aww, so sweet!”

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Oversized HERSHEY’S candies at Changi Airport pop-up store

That’s not all. In the pop-up store just next door, you’ll see the world’s largest HERSHEY’s Milk Chocolate Bar which weighs more than 2kg.

Source

If you think their KISSES are a little smol, the world’s largest HERSHEY’S KISSES Milk Chocolate candy will be just what you need.

Here’s an illustration to put things in perspective.

Giant candies at the NYC store

Source

Pose for a pic at the HERSHEY’s kitchen

After the sugar high from exploring the giant chocolate world, take a break at this pop-up HERSHEY’s kitchen for photos with the fam.

Source

You can pose with a gigantic cup of hot chocolate, or pretend to squeeze chocolate sauce on a jumbo stack of pancakes.

Along with your massive candy haul, the photos will make for good souvenirs to remember the family day out by.

The installation will be at the T3 Departure Hall, right next to the link bridge to Jewel.

Fun March holiday activities with the fam

While visits to airports are usually for travels, you won’t need that excuse to drop by the one at Changi soon.

With the jumbo-sized Broadway-inspired chocolate world, a trip to Changi Airport this March holiday will be a thrilling adventure for the family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group and adapted from Tripadvisor.