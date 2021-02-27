Starbucks’ Chocolate Avalanche Cake Lets You Drown Mocha Mousse In Thick Cocoa Sauce

Starbucks – aka Singaporeans’ favourite café – is popular not just for its coffee, but also the innovative drinks and treats they introduce throughout the year.

Upping the ante, Starbucks recently launched a slew of new beverages and pastries that include fluffy ‘cloud’ drinks and zesty desserts.

But what caught our attention was the new Chocolate Avalanche Mocha Cake that allows customers to literally flood the cake with thick, chocolate sauce.

Not sure about you, but this certainly reminds us of a mini chocolate fondue.

Starbucks’ Chocolate Avalanche Cake costs $6.90 per slice

The concept behind the Chocolate Avalanche Mocha Cake ($6.90) might seem pretty simple, but the creative presentation that Starbucks has come up with instantly elevates it.

In essence, this is a mocha mousse cake drench in a truckload of chocolate sauce.

But with the “cake collar”, Starbucks has added an element of interactivity to the dessert.

See, the plastic “collar” serves as a barrage of sorts, preventing the chocolate sauce from flooding downwards onto the cake.

Before digging in, customers will have the opportunity to pull the sleeve, unleashing an avalanche of rich chocolate sauce upon the cake below.

Now that’s something worth recording for the ‘gram.

We know you’re salivating just looking at the cake quite literally drowning in all that chocolate sauce.

Sakura swiss roll & lemon meringue cheesecake

Besides the avalanche cake, Starbucks has also introduced other, slightly less jelak seasonal treats.

Those who miss travelling to Japan for the Sakura season can opt for the Sakura Rose Swiss Roll with Mascarpone Cream ($5.50) that comes sprinkled with velvet rose petals.

There’s also the new Lemon Meringue Cheesecake ($6.90) that’s basically a variation of the classic lemon meringue pie, but with a fluffier texture.

Wash everything down with Starbucks’ new Caramel Cloud Macchiato, which comes with a thick layer of milk foam that’ll bring you to cloud nine and back.

Hot (from $7.50), Iced (from $7.60)

More interactive desserts, please

Chocolate mousse cake might not be an entirely new concept, but we must say the ‘avalanche’ is certainly refreshing.

We can’t wait to see what other interactive ideas Starbucks has down the pipeline.

If you happen to find yourself at a Starbucks outlet anytime soon, consider giving these seasonal treats a try. Find your nearest outlet here.

Featured image courtesy of Starbucks.