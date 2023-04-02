Woman Laments Staff Washroom’s Poor Hygiene At Changi Airport, Says Only Passengers Get ‘Amazing Toilets’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Airport Staff Toilet In Bad Condition, Says TikToker

Changi Airport is renowned for being world-class, having won the World’s Best Airport numerous times.

But for one TikTok user who works within the airport’s sprawling compound, the toilets for back-end staff could not be further from world-class.

According to her, one particular toilet for staff “has been the same for many years” despite multiple attempts at feedback.

In the video, the floors are dirty and wet, and you can see baby cockroaches crawling around.

Although the toilet is located within Changi Airport, it is not managed by them but by SingPost, a Changi Airport Group spokesperson told MS News.

Staff toilet in Changi Airport Airmail Transit Centre

The video, posted on 1 Mar by @jihae_0706, was captioned, “Tourists only see the nice parts of Singapore”.

“You can smell pee when walking past,” the caption also read.

The people who work at the back end, handling all your baggage, get nasty toilets.

She claims the toilet used to be worse too.

In the video, you can see the sink area filled with at least two dead insects.

There’s a hand soap bottle, but the handle appears dirty, and the bottle has been left there for years.

In a subsequent video, the OP stated she used to put fresheners in the toilets, but they’d mysteriously go missing later.

She even brought her own hand soap bottle for the toilet because she wasn’t willing to use the soap bottle that was already there.

“I mean they can build so many airport terminals . . . but can’t provide workers with better toilets?” read a caption.

“The workers who make everything work like clockwork, aren’t appreciated.”

Building managed by SingPost

In response to MS News‘ queries, a Changi Airport Group spokesperson said they’d conducted investigations and found that the toilet in question is located within the Airmail Transit Centre.

SingPost manages the Airmail Transit Centre.

As of press time, SingPost has not responded to a request for comment by MS News.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jihae_0706 on TikTok.