Changi Airport Terminal 2 Reopens Fully With Digital ‘Waterfall’, Indoor Garden & 2-Storey Café

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has fully reopened after more than three years of expansion works.

The improved terminal boasts nature-inspired design aspects to create a calm travelling experience.

Notably, T2 has a 14-metre-tall multimedia display, The Waterfall, as well as an indoor garden in the transit area. New F&B offerings are also there to satiate visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday (1 Nov), Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean emphasised the importance of maintaining Changi Airport’s standing as a leading air hub as it returns to pre-pandemic passenger volumes by 2024.

Changi Airport Terminal 2 fully reopens after 3.5 years

Following 3.5 years of expansion works, Changi Airport fully reopened T2 today (1 Nov).

This reopening marks the resumption of four-terminal operations for the airport.

Natural landforms and horticulture inform the design and engineering of the nature-themed terminal.

Most notably, the centrepiece of T2 is The Waterfall, a multimedia display that is 14m tall and 17m wide.

Sitting amidst a vertical garden, the feature piece flanks the refreshed departure hall with an endless flow of ‘water’.

The Waterfall will also delight visitors every 30 minutes with a captivating audio-visual spectacle, ‘Rhythms of Nature’.

On top of that, the T2 departure transit area now has the Dreamscape, an immersive indoor garden.

The garden brings the sights and sounds of the great outdoors indoors, featuring over 20,000 plants across 100 species of greenery, and even a reflective fish pond.

Additionally the digital sky reflects the real-time weather situation according to the time of day.

Just like The Waterfall, the digital sky will also have a special display every half an hour.

New F&B offerings at departure hall & transit area

The T2 departure hall and transit area also welcomes new F&B offerings.

They include tenants such as, but not limited to:

Baker’s Well

Café O

Jones the Grocer

JINJJA Kitchen

Lotte Duty Free Wines & Spirits

Hard Rock Cafe

The Satay Club by Harry’s

Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice

The Hainan Story

CRAVE Nasi Lemak

Jones the Grocer, an artisanal café, may intrigue visitors most with its duplex structure comprising a grab-and-go deli-style food counter on the first floor and a bar and restaurant with a show kitchen on the upper floor.

Note that only the ground floor section is already open, while the upper level will likely open later this year.

Passenger volume expected to return to pre-Covid levels by next year

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday (1 Nov), Mr Teo highlighted Changi Airport Group (CAG)’s efforts in pushing forward with the expansion in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that while passenger levels are currently at 90% of pre-Covid levels, they expect it to recover fully by next year.

“We must continue to look ahead with ambition so that we can anchor Changi’s place in the world.”

Now that the expansion is complete, Mr Teo stressed the importance of being ready to capture forthcoming growth in air travel.

The T2 expansion has increased its annual passenger capacity by five million, and work on the new Terminal 5 has also resumed, he shared.

Projected to be ready by the mid-2030s, T5 will then increase the passenger capacity by 50 million.

Mr Teo also emphasised that remaining innovative while reducing our carbon footprint is crucial.

