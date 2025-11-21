Changi Airport toilets ranked best airport washrooms in the world, beats 234 competitors

Changi Airport tops World’s Best Airport Washrooms 2025 ranking

Toilets at Changi Airport were ranked the best airport toilets in the world this year.

This was according to Skytrax’s ‘World’s Best Airport Washrooms 2025’ awards, which assessed facilities at 235 airports.

Joining Changi Airport in the Top 10 were washrooms from nine other airports across Asia.

Top 10 airport toilets all located in Asia

Changi Airport was ranked 1st in Skytrax’s inaugural ‘World’s Best Airport Washrooms 2025’ awards.

All of the Top 10 entries in the ranking were from Asia, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport coming in 2nd and Korea’s Incheon Airport ranking 3rd.

Aside from Haneda and Narita airports, Kansai, New Chitose, and Fukuoka airports were also ranked in the Top 10.

Seoul’s Incheon Airport, Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport, Hong Kong Airport, and Bahrain Airport were the other top-ranked airports.

The ranking was based on assessments and feedback from the Skytrax audit office, and covered 235 airports in total.

Changi Airport is also best airport in the world

Changi Airport also topped Skytrax’s World’s Top 10 Airports of 2025 list.

Interestingly, most of the other airports in the Top 10 were also from Asia, with only a few European airports making the list.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport came in second, just behind Changi Airport.

Japan’s Narita and Haneda airports, along with Korea’s Incheon Airport, completed the Top 5.

France’s Paris Charles de Gaulles Airport came in 7th, while Rome’s Fiumicino Airport ranked 8th.

Also read: Tourists sleep overnight at Changi Airport to avoid ‘astronomical’ hotel prices, draw criticism from netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Now Boarding and by MS News.