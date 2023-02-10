Changi Tableware Sale Has Plates & Bowls From S$1, Add Colours To Your Kitchen

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Tableware & Homeware Sale Has Up To 85% Off Plates, Cups & Other Furnishings

Over the recent festive period, many of us have been hosting long-awaited gatherings at our homes.

While good food and chatter will always be the highlights of such get-togethers, investing in or changing up one’s tableware can help to elevate the experience.

From today (10 Feb) till Sunday (12 Feb), homegrown brands Table Matters and HOUZE will be jointly hosting a tableware warehouse sale in Changi, with products going for up to 85% off their original prices.

In addition to intricately-designed plates and cups, the sale also features storage products like rattan basket racks that homeowners can purchase to better organise their houses.

Bowls & plates of varying sizes available at Changi Tableware sale

Products at the warehouse sale can be split into two categories — tableware products by Table Matters and storage products from HOUZE.

Zooming in on the first category of products, bowls of three sizes are available at the sale, perhaps inspired by the three bears from the Goldilocks story.

Customers whose appetite best resembles that of Baby Bear can get five of the smallest bowls for S$10.

‘Mama Bears’ who find the small bowls too tiny can instead opt for the medium-sized ones, which would cost them S$10 for three.

Although that may sound comparatively more expensive, it comes to just a dollar more than the smaller ones.

There are also large ones that will best fit the ‘Papa Bears’ out there with monstrous appetites.

These are the costliest of the lot at four for S$20, but will also save Papa Bear from making multiple trips to the kitchen for their nᵗʰ helping.

Of course, you won’t be having your meals from bowls all the time, so you can get plates too at the sale.

Standard-sized ones are on sale at just S$10 for three, so you won’t be burning a hole in your wallet when buying multiple pieces for the entire family.

Mugs, cups & jars available too

Bowls and plates aside, other forms of tableware and cutleries are also available at the sale.

Clumsy individuals can consider replacing their chipped mugs with one of these ceramic ones going for three for S$10.

These frosted glass cups, which seem ideal for alcoholic beverages, are also available for six for S$20.

Folks who are particular about not leaving wet circles on their tables may want to add these pretty coasters, going for S$20 for six pieces, to their haul.

While Christmas and Chinese New Year have passed, those celebrating Hari Raya Puasa in the coming months can consider copping a few of these glass jars – going for four for S$20 – which can hold kuehs and other forms of snacks.

Those who are tired of the flimsy utensils they get whenever they dabao food from hawker stalls can purchase these portable cutlery sets that come in bold gold and shiny silver. Now you can be eco-friendly in style.

Rattan baskets for tropical vibes

Apart from tableware, the warehouse sale also features storage products and other small furniture from HOUZE.

Rattan furniture adds a unique tropical touch to any home and these baskets made from seagrass plants are no exception.

They come in two sizes too — the small one costs S$6.90 while the larger one costs S$9.95.

If you love unique designs, these dual-toned storage baskets add more of a visual contrast as compared to monochromatic rattan furniture.

Meanwhile, homeowners who’d like to add some colours to their rattan products can also consider getting these seagrass baskets adorned with colourful diamond shape patterns.

The dual-toned and diamond shape baskets come in three sizes – small, medium, and large – so customers can choose whichever best suits their needs.

Warehouse sale from 10 – 12 Feb

The sale is happening at Changi this weekend from 10 to 12 Feb 2023.

Those heading down should also take note that only cash and payment via PayNow are accepted at the warehouse sale.

Here’s how to find your way there:



Table Matters x HOUZE Warehouse Sale

Address: 3 Changi South Lane, #02-02 Singapore 486118

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm

Nearest MRT: Expo Station

For more information on the sale, check out Table Matters’ and HOUZE’s Facebook pages.

If you happen to be available this weekend or simply want to hunt for lobang for your homes, be sure to check out the sale this coming weekend.

