Table Matters At Parkway Parade Has All-You-Can-Fit Tableware Sale For $88/Box
Being at home throughout most of the pandemic means indulging in a lot more homecooked meals than before. To elevate the experience, serving food on fancy tableware almost always does the trick.
Fancy doesn’t have to mean expensive when you can get your haul at a buffet-style sale courtesy of Table Matters at Parkway Parade.
For $88, you can walk home with as many plates, bowls, and cutlery that you can fit into a box. Here’s what you can look forward to.
Sale throughout the month of October
After a successful, similar event last year, Table Matters is back with their All-You-Can-Fit Tableware Buffet, this time in celebration of their 2nd birthday.
Throughout the month of October, customers can buy whatever they can fit into a box provided by the store for only $88.
Whether it’s a dessert bowl, dinner plate, or serving plate, arrange your items strategically to make the most of your haul.
Here’s an example of the value you could accumulate in 1 box, before the discount:
Having to pay $88 instead of the above amount means you can enjoy a whopping 79% discount on pretty tableware.
As exciting as the offer is, do take note of the terms and conditions of the buffet, which include the following:
Book a slot for your tableware haul
In light of the existing Covid-19 measures, keen customers will have to book their slots to have a go at the ‘buffet’ sale. You can do so via the link here.
Table Matters only releases slots a week in advance, so check according to the dates you prefer. Slots are also available while stocks last, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for any updates.
Once you’ve booked your slot, here’s what you need to know to get there:
Table Matters @ Parkway Parade
Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, #B1-83B Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269
Opening hours: 11.30am – 8.30pm daily
Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station
Update your collection of tableware at home
While you’ve probably done enough shopping to spruce up your wardrobe, it’s time to do the same for your kitchen too.
There’s no better time than now to update your collection of tableware, while you’re spending more time at home amid the pandemic.
You’d be thankful that you did that early too, once the festive season comes around.
Featured image adapted from Table Matters on Facebook.